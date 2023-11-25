2023 started on an excellent note for some of the favourite Nollywood actresses who churned out fantastic movies for the year

Some, however, were lucky to clinch lead roles in cinema movies and some of the highest-grossing films of the year

In this article, Legit. ng writes about seven top actresses in the entertainment industry who made waves in 2023

The year 2023 saw several actresses featured in top Nollywood movies that were a big commercial success both in Nigeria and in the international community.

Some of those actresses produced Netflix movies which ranked in millions of naira while those who clinched top roles also smiled to the bank with fat pay cheques and got awards for their efforts in the movies.

1. Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele is among the high flyers in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She has some of the highest-grossing movies produced in the last three years. Though her movie 'Battle on Buka Street' was released in December 2022, she reaped the success and accolades of the flick this year. The movie earned the highest-grossing film of 2023 with over N640 Million.

The mother of two also made the news a few weeks ago by releasing her Amazon mini-series 'She Must be Obeyed', which will record another round of favourable results for the movie maker going by her pedigree of making blockbuster films.

2. Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Actress and movie maker Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi is among the top Nollywood actresses of 2023, with the positive results she has recorded in the last couple of years. Her movie 'Ijakunmo' premiered in late 2022 but earned N136m in 2023, 11 days after its release. She also featured in 'Gang of Lagos', one of the outstanding films of the year. Aside from the colossal performance in the two movies, Abraham Ajeyemi is also one of the most sought-after thespians in the movie industry. She had taken significant roles in films such as 'King of Thieves' and 'The Wildflower', which were successful in the cinema a few years ago.

3. Nancy Isime

TV personality Nancy Isime is a combination of beauty and brain. She is one of the rave of the moment in the Nigerian movie industry in 2023. She appeared in many films, including the award-winning flick 'Shanty Town.', 'She Must be Obeyed', 'Honey Money', which was shown at the NollywoodWeek Film Festival. The movie act earns a considerable amount for any film she features in and has won a few awards for her personality and acting prowess.

4. Bimbo Ademoye

Talented movie act Bimbo Ademoye knows her onions when taking any role. Her ability to easily switch roles is one of the qualities that set her apart from other actresses. She has featured in many lead roles and joined the league of highest-earning actresses with her performance in some of the best films released in 2023, including 'Gang of Lagos' and 'Big Love'. Ademoye played an essential role in the Netflix original movie 'Jagun Jagun' produced by Femi Adebayo. The film earned a lot of accolades because of the qualities of actors and actresses who featured in it. Not only did it become the most watched a few days after it hit the cinema, it also became one of Netflix's top ten movies in 18 countries and raked in millions of cash for both the producers and the cast. Bimbo Ademoye was highly rewarded at the 2023 Africa Magic Award with a trophy as the Best Actress in Comedy/TV Series.

5.Mercy Johnson

Beautiful actress Mercy Johnson has acted in many hilarious and serious movies but wormed her way into the hearts of many with her impeccable role interpretation. She smiled to the bank with what she earned from her roles in films, including 'Battle on Buka Street', 'Passport' which were among the top-performing movies of 2023.

Apart from her appearances in those flicks, her endorsement deals and TV shows she has participated in set her among the highest earners of 2023.

6. Osas Ighodaro

Nigerian-American actress Osas Ighodaro has paid her dues as one of the most sought-after actresses and host. She joined the league of highest earners in the film industry with her feature in some of the best movies produced in Nigeria by foremost moviemakers. Ighodaro is also unarguably one of the best actresses who has anchored A-list events in the corporate and entertainment industry in Nigeria. She hosted the 2023 Headies, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia. She earned some cool cash after featuring in Netflix movies, including 'Lust Love and Other Things', 'Merry Men' which are among the highest-grossing films of the year. The mother of one also bagged the Best Actress in Drama at the 2023 AMVCA ceremony as a reward for her commitment to the make-believe world.

7. Kate Henshaw

Nollywood ageless actress Kate Henshaw is not a strange name in the movie industry. She has a ton of good movies under her belt, and she has acted in some of the blockbuster films produced over the years.

The fitness enthusiast was recently announced as an international jury for 2023 AFRIFF as a testament to her impact and achievements in the movie industry. Regarding brand endorsement, Henshaw has clinched some from the biggest companies in Nigeria, including Glo, Promasidor and Samsung and a lot more.

