Bimbo Ademoye applauded Femi Adebayo for his latest movie project, Jagun Jagun, which is streaming on Netflix

The epic drama has received glowing reviews since its release, and the much-loved actress didn't hesitate to share her excitement

She acknowledged Femi Adebayo's efforts and commitment to the film's success while revealing how the movie made her feel twenty minutes into it

Bimbo Ademoye has lauded Femi Adebayo's highly anticipated film, Jagun Jagun, now available on Netflix.

Since its premiere, the epic drama has received good reviews, and its release has been hailed with awe.

Ademoye took to Instagram to upload a short video clip expressing her excitement for the release of Jagun Jagun.

She described feeling a rush of adrenaline that caused her to shiver just 20 minutes into the film, and she praised Femi Adebayo for his dedication to the film's success.

She wrote, "Never been this excited about August 10th In my life . Barely 20 minutes into this master piece and I'm already shaking. Dear uncle @femiadebayosalami , I know the hardwork and dedication you put into this masterpiece .

"I'm not at all surprised at the result. Weldone sir and congratulations egbon. Jagun jagun is now showing on Netflix. I'd have said it stars your faves , but omo , even your faves' face dey inside."

Bimbo Ademoye's post appreciating Femi Adebayo's craft sparks reactions

nybella_anthony:

"Just finished watching it…. Shed a tear at some point. Five star rated, ten star infact."

olasbeddings_more:

"My weekend movie let me hustle small today tomorrow."

blessing_ebunoluwa:

"It’s worth the hypekudos to all the cast for a job Weldone ."

kehnniesnaturals:

"Perfect movie for my birthday today! Was totally worth it. Welldone sir."

dasilvadagold:

"Hah this movie was worth watching, still thinking about it. Kudos to cast and crew."

