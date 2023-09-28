Ex-Nigerian celebrity couple Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have warmed hearts with their interaction at a recent event

The former couple were both spotted being cordial at the premiere of their new TV series, She Must Be Obeyed

In a trending video, Funke and JJC Skillz danced and shared a hug as onlookers gushed over them

Former Nigerian celebrity couple Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were spotted together at the premiere of their new TV show, She Must Be Obeyed.

Recall that in July 2022, JJC had revealed on social media that their marriage of six years had ended despite them sharing twin sons.

Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz danced together at the event. Photos: @officialseyiawo

In a new development, the couple were seen being very friendly with each other at the premiere of the TV show they jointly directed.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media, showing the moment Funke and JJC danced together on the red carpet at the event. They were all smiles as they did Davido’s popular Unavailable dance.

Another video showed the moment Funke and JJC met at the occasion and shared a hug before discussing for a little while. Onlookers were in awe as they saw the estranged couple interacting well with each other.

Video of Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz at show's premiere stir reactions

The videos of Funke Akindele and her former husband JJC Skillz's interaction at their movie premiere soon went viral, and it caused a huge online buzz. Several netizens were impressed to see the ex-couple getting along well.

Read some of their comments below:

_phaateamah:

“This is very nice to see.”

call_me_saudat:

“I love their maturity ❤️.”

kikidivine07:

“They were close friends first now.”

olasurplus:

“I talk am … no dey put mouth for wetin no concern you .”

truetaste_ng:

“This life is simple.”

a_s_a_l_i_e:

“Life shouldn't be that hard.”

mosoonmorlah:

“So beautiful to watch. We don't have to be enemies just because relationships no work.”

ogperry324:

“Life nor hard beg.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Na lack of maturity dey make you nakid dey curse your ex! E no suppose hard reach laidat.”

starzphotographyc:

“Every woman should emulate Funke akindele. Work so hard that, money won't ever be the reason you get stuck in a marriage that doesn't serve you. Even after separation, she's still her jolly good fellow self. Always a happy woman.”

Doctorr_bright:

“You mustn’t be enemies with your ex as long as you can both maintain proper boundaries and respect.”

Wunmi_ogundeji:

“He's still the father of her kids. Life no hard biko. Marriage no work no mean say them go turn enemy. Na una maturity never reach that level.”

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham link up

In other Nollywood celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham were seen having a good time at an event.

In a video from the event, which took place in Lagos, Broda Shaggi was spotted with Funke and Toyin as they embraced each other while posing for pictures with the skit maker.

Several internet users reacted to the interaction between the actresses in the viral video.

