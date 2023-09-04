The 16th Headies Award went down on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, United States

Nigerian music stars Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy were among the biggest winners at the award night

Asake bagged the next rated award, while his album Mr Money With Vibes won the Album of the Year

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies award took place on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, with popular faces in the music industry storming the event, which took place at the Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.

The show, hosted by Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro and American actor and TV model Terrence J, saw the likes of Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, and Blaqbonez, among others, emerge winners in different categories.

Asake bags Next Rated award at 2023 Headies. Credit: @heisrema @asakemusic @theheadies

Unannounced categories at the Headies

One of the highlights of the event was the moment Osas, midway into the show, announced that the event had come to an end, with about 13 categories left to be presented.

According to the reports, the affected artists had to receive their headies award outside the show because there was no time to give it to them on stage.

See the affected categories below:

Below is a full list of winners and nominees in each category:

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle

Ladipoe – Big Energy

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (Winner)

Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song

Cruel Santino – Final champion

Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller

Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop

Flavour – Game Changer

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko (Winner)

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani – My only baby

Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Chike – Spell Remix

Praiz – Reckless

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso (Winner)

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni

TG Omori – PBUY

Director Pink – Spell Remix

Director K – Common Person

TG Omori – Bandana

Director K – Calm Down (Winner)

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher (Winner)

Psycho YP – YPSZN3

Vector – TESLIM

Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns

Vector – Clowns

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only (Winner)

Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop

A-Q – Family First

Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix

Pheelz – Electricity

Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down

Tempoe – Soweto

Kel P – Kpe Paso

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix (Winner)

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema (Winner)

Burna Boy

Ruger

Kizz Daniel

Omah Lay

Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck (Winner)

Bloody Civilian

Bayyani

Guchi

Eltee Skillz

Khaid

Best Inspirational Single

Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

This Year – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest

Eze Ebube – Neon Adejo (Winner)

Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

I Get Backing – Victoria Orenze

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan (posthumous)

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema (Winner)

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Winner)

Asake – Joha

Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo

Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista

Mohbad – Peace

Next Rated

Spyro

Seyi Vibez

Young Jonn

Asake (Winner)

Victony

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe (Winner)

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down

Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix (Winner)

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Rema (Nigeria) – Winner

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana) – Winner

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Reactions trail Headies awards' closing ceremony

The closing of the award night midway has since stirred different reactions online; see them below:

mobola0609:

"Headies don spo!l not like before again.Same thing BET dey do before BIGWIZ drag dem."

afrogenerations:

"No na em wan get the name say na Yankee Dey host am."

pyeinom:

"Why did they take a Nigerian award out of the continent at first?"

notinyourimagination:

"Headies wey no get head….. Make Dem carry am come back 9ja abeg."

How Rema threw shades at Burna Boy at Headies Award

The Mavin star clinched three awards, beating Burna Boy to be crowned the African Artist of the Year, Digital Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist of the Year.

During the award ceremony, Rema gave a winner's speech that stirred reactions.

Some fans noted that his speech was a dig aimed at his senior colleague Burna Boy.

