2023 Headies Award Full List: Winners of 13 Categories Not Announced As Asake, Rema, Others Win Big
- The 16th Headies Award went down on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, United States
- Nigerian music stars Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy were among the biggest winners at the award night
- Asake bagged the next rated award, while his album Mr Money With Vibes won the Album of the Year
The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies award took place on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, with popular faces in the music industry storming the event, which took place at the Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.
The show, hosted by Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro and American actor and TV model Terrence J, saw the likes of Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, and Blaqbonez, among others, emerge winners in different categories.
Unannounced categories at the Headies
One of the highlights of the event was the moment Osas, midway into the show, announced that the event had come to an end, with about 13 categories left to be presented.
According to the reports, the affected artists had to receive their headies award outside the show because there was no time to give it to them on stage.
See the affected categories below:
Below is a full list of winners and nominees in each category:
Best Rap Single
Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (Winner)
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – Earth song
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko (Winner)
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso (Winner)
Best Music Video
Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down (Winner)
Best Rap Album
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher (Winner)
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream
Lyricist On The Roll
Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only (Winner)
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life
Producer of The Year
Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix (Winner)
Best Male Artiste
Asake
Rema (Winner)
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay
Rookie of the Year
Odumodu Blvck (Winner)
Bloody Civilian
Bayyani
Guchi
Eltee Skillz
Khaid
Best Inspirational Single
Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir
Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music
This Year – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest
Eze Ebube – Neon Adejo (Winner)
Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo
I Get Backing – Victoria Orenze
Special Recognition Award
Sound Sultan (posthumous)
Afrobeats Single of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema (Winner)
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Winner)
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace
Next Rated
Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake (Winner)
Victony
Album Of The Year
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe (Winner)
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless
Song of The Year
Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
Best Collaboration
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix (Winner)
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
Best West African Artiste of The Year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana) – Winner
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Reactions trail Headies awards' closing ceremony
The closing of the award night midway has since stirred different reactions online; see them below:
mobola0609:
"Headies don spo!l not like before again.Same thing BET dey do before BIGWIZ drag dem."
afrogenerations:
"No na em wan get the name say na Yankee Dey host am."
pyeinom:
"Why did they take a Nigerian award out of the continent at first?"
notinyourimagination:
"Headies wey no get head….. Make Dem carry am come back 9ja abeg."
How Rema threw shades at Burna Boy at Headies Award
The Mavin star clinched three awards, beating Burna Boy to be crowned the African Artist of the Year, Digital Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist of the Year.
During the award ceremony, Rema gave a winner's speech that stirred reactions.
Some fans noted that his speech was a dig aimed at his senior colleague Burna Boy.
