This year's Spotify Wrapped 2023 demonstrated Nigeria's continental music scene dominance once Burna Boy, Asake Davido, and Omah Lay made the top 10

For the second year running, the African Giant coroner maintained his position as the most streamed African artist in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify

Fast-rising singer Asake had two of his albums feature among the most streamed, while Davido's Timeless album also topped the chat

Spotify has released its year-end 2023, an annual data-driven analysis of how users listened to podcasts and music.

American superstar Drake made it as the most streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa, followed by Burna Boy, who became the most streamed African artist in SSA for the second time after 2022.

Burna Boy makes history in 2023 Spotify Wrapped Credit: @burnaboygram

Asake, Davido, and Omah Lay made it to the top ten, indicating Nigeria's pre-eminence in the continental music scene.

Ayra Starr, who debuted at number eleven and is the most streamed female artist in SSA, slightly missed the list of the top ten most streamed artists.

Ruger's Asiwaju and Ayra Starr's Rush are the two most popular songs in the region. The most streamed song in Nigeria this year, Asake's Lonely At The Top is just one of several Nigerian songs that make the cut.

The only South African artist on the list is Tyla ICU with 'Mnike', while 'People', by Cameroonian breakout singer Libianca, comes in at number eight, nearly a year after its release.

'Feel' and 'Unavailable,' both featuring Musa Keys, are two of the most streamed tunes in South Africa, while the album Timeless, which was released earlier this year by Davido, is the most streamed album in the region overall. Among the most streamed albums in Sub-Saharan Africa are two by the Nigerian artist Asake: Mr. Money With the Vibe and Work of Art.

Rema is the most exported artist in SSA because of the success of her single 'Calm Down,' which features US singer Selena Gomez and is also the most exported track from the country. The music is also the sixth most streamed track in the world and the first African-led single to exceed a billion streams on Spotify.

"Nigeria is a hotbed of musical talent, and we're incredibly proud to showcase the diversity and passion of Nigerian music lovers through Wrapped," Spotify's head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said.

"This year's Wrapped is a testament to the power of music to connect people and bring them closer to the culture and traditions of Nigeria."

