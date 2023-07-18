Popular Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, was recently honoured at an event in Lagos

The screen goddess received the award for the 'Eko Most Stylish Personality' at the Eko Heritage Awards

Several netizens including celebrities and fans have taken to her comment section to applaud the movie star

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In the realm of Nigerian entertainment, the spotlight recently shone brightly on beloved Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime.

The charismatic screen goddess found herself in the center of celebration and admiration as she was honored at a prestigious event held in Lagos.

Isime received applause from fans over the award Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

With grace and elegance, Isime received the coveted award for 'Eko Most Stylish Personality' at the illustrious Eko Heritage Awards.

This momentous occasion is a testament to Isime's enduring influence and her remarkable ability to captivate audiences both on and off the silver screen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the post below:

Nancy Isime applauded by fans over recent award

the.jaypee:

"Well deserved. Looked stylish af to receive it too."

medlinboss:

"Most Stylish Beauty With Brains."

officialbambii_:

"I would love to say Nancy is the most awarded celebrity in Nigeria."

myrabright_:

"Most consistent and most beautiful."

blessfortune:

"Yes now, you over deserve am sha ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

rarequin_nessa:

"Well deserved."

teeboy_007:

"You look effortlessly amazing."

unusual_graycie:

"Congratulations darling you deserve it."

omoboriowo112:

"Yeah u deserve it❤️Weldon momma."

kimora__nelson:

"You deserve it sis."

Media personality Kiekie dazzles in asoke look for movie premiere: "A tall glass of sweetness"

Odunlade Adekola premiered his latest film, Orisa, and stars showed up to support him, one of whom was Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori.

Popularly known as Kiekie, the media personality turned up for the event looking like a tall glass of elegance.

Following the cultural theme of the night, she donned an exquisitely designed asoke dress with white tulle sleeves.

Eve Esin speechless after 'hibiscus' dress she ordered arrived: "I ended up looking like a bat"

When it comes to 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiascos, it appears not even celebrities are left out.

In this story, Eve Esin takes center stage as she shares her disappointing - albeit funny - experience.

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of the dress order she had wanted.

Source: Legit.ng