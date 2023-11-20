The Actors Guild of Nigeria has successfully staged its International Festival in Miami, Florida

The event, which was attended by many thespians, had a gala night and other exciting activities

Notable moviemakers went home with awards, and the guild launched its maiden magazine

The highly anticipated Actors Guild of Nigeria's International Festival has occurred in Miami, Florida, between November 16-18.

Destiny Etiko, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Others Win Big at AGN International Festival. Photo Credit @actorsguildofnigeria

Source: Instagram

Many actors from Nigeria and the Diaspora attended the event, which took place amidst pomp and pageantry. Part of the highlights was the workshop centred on skill development and how to win roles in international production, which was taken by a renowned resource person recommended by the US Consulate in Nigeria, Adrienne Weiss of Film Independent.

Senator Ben Bruce, a former Federal Government of Nigeria senator, led the awardees and clinched the Industry Pillars Award. Joke Silva, Ego Boyo, Charles Inojie, Kanoyo O. Kanayo, Destiny Etiko and others won different award categories at the event.

Emeka Rollas thanks actors for the success of the festival

Emeka Rollas, the first elected guild president in 2012, was grateful for the event's huge success. He noted that the event was successful as many practitioners attended despite the distance.

The guild also unveiled the first edition of its all-gloss magazine known as On-Screen, which was well received by those in attendance.

See a clip of the event here:

