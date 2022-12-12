Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello recently had the premiere for her much-anticipated movie, Battle on Buka Street, over the weekend

Colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson and Sola Sobowale among others all showed up to celebrate with the deputy-governorship candidate

Legit.ng compiled photos and videos that highlight fun moments from the star-studded movie premiere

All roads led to the IMAX Cinemas in the Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, December 11, for the official premiere of actress Funke Akindele Bello’s latest film, Battle on Buka Street.

The Nollywood actress had earlier announced on her official Instagram page that guests attending the event should show up in Christmas colours, red and green.

Moments from Battle On Buka Street premiere. Photo: @bellanaijaonline

As expected, many who came out to celebrate with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy-governorship candidate kept to the theme of the night.

Colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Femi Adebayo among others all showed up to support one of their own.

Check out a video of Funke on the red carpet below:

It was an 'iro and buba' affair for veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, who is among those who featured in the movie.

Check out a video showing her arrival at the premiere below:

Music star, Peter Okoye of Psquare also came out to celebrate with the Nollywood actress.

More pictures of guests at the premiere below:

PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, was equally spotted on the red carpet as he came out to show support for his running mate.

Check out a picture of them below:

Actress Nkechi Blessing showed up representing her culture while sticking to the colour theme of the event.

"Ignore naysayers" - Funke Akindele Bellow advises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello took to her Instagram page with some inspiring words for herself and her community of online supporters.

The actress stressed the importance of ignoring naysayers when chasing after their dreams and goals.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, as long as whatever people are involved in is for a good cause, then they should be able to go after what they desire.

Source: Legit.ng