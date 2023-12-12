Nigerian duo Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala made history at the just concluded CAF Awards 2023 after claiming the biggest individual prizes of the night

Hours after their huge wins, a man's old tweet foreseeing the victories resurfaced on X and is being talked about

Nigeria became the first country to produce the CAF Best Player of the Year in both the male and female categories in the same edition

A Nigerian man's tweet predicting the biggest individual winners at the CAF Awards 2023 has resurfaced on X.

On Tuesday, February 14, the man, Kunle Ogunrinde, wrote on X that Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen and Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala would clinch the CAF African men's Player of the Year and CAF Women's Player of the Year awards respectively.

His tweet read:

"Say hello to 2023 CAF African Footballers of the year. The very first time a country 'll produce winners in Male and female categories."

Nigeria makes history at CAF Awards 2023

On Monday night, December 11, The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the Nigerian duo as the winners of the biggest individual prizes at a ceremony that was held in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

While it is Osimhen's first time clinching the coveted award, a statement on CAF's official website confirmed that it was Oshoala's record sixth time winning the prize.

Nigeria became the first African country to have a male and female winner in the same edition.

See his tweet below:

A reaction to Kunle's post went thus:

@adewale_onabajo said:

"Prophet."

