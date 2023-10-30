Nigerian actors Kate Henshaw and Desmond Elliot will be on the jury at the 12th annual Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), set to take place from November 5th to 11th

The prestigious premier festival honours and celebrates African cinematic achievements around the globe

This year's call for entries was highly competitive, with over 2000 movies from over 100 nations across the five continents

Nigerian actors Kate Henshaw and Desmond Elliot have been announced as jurors for this year's AFRIFF, the 12th annual Africa International Film Festival.

This information was released in a statement by Latasha Ngwube, the company's head of public relations and media.

Desmond Elliot and Kate Henshaw line up as AFRIFF 2023 Jury Credit: @desmondelliot, @k8hensaw

Source: Instagram

The event will be held at the Landmark Centre Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 5–11, 2023.

The best films from around the world will be honoured with 14 global awards from a jury of industry professionals.

During the call for entries period, they received over 2,000 videos from over 100 nations across five continents.

In addition, it chose over a hundred films and is now responsible for announcing the nominees for the AFRIFF Global Awards.

The criminal drama "Orah" is among the films chosen for the premiere. Lonzo Nzekwe, a prominent Nigerian-Canadian director, has made a bold choice with his film "Orah," which fits nicely with the topic of this year's festival, "Indigenous 2.0 Global."

The AFRIFF 2023 jury includes movie legends. Stephen' Dr.' Love, producer of Netflix's most-watched film of the year, "They Cloned Tyrone," and Emmy-nominated Nigerian-British writer-producer Abby Ajayi are on it.

Notable people like Nigerian film producer Greg Otudayo, award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, and Lebanese-French actress and director Wafa'a Céline Halawi are on the list.

Geneva Wasserman, a Dentsu entertainment and technology expert; Cuban-American film producer Ranada Shepard; Nicholas Weinstock, a Hollywood producer; MultiChoice Head of Content Busola Tejumola; Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw; and actor, filmmaker, and lawmaker Desmond Elliott complete the jury.

Source: Legit.ng