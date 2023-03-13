Ace Nigerian actress Funke Akindele trends online after a recent update about her movie Battle On Buka Street (BOBS) shattered her old record

According to FilmOne, Battle On Buka Street is now the highest-grossing Nigerian movie at the box office, eclipsing the record set before by Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Funke Akindele used to hold the record of the highest-grossing movie in Nollywood with Omo Ghetto: The Saga earning N636m in 2021, but BOBS' record has now dwarfed that

Nollywood superstar actress and movie producer Funke Akindele has proven again that she's her only competition.

According to FilmOne, Funke Akindele-Bello's latest movie, Battle On Buka Street, hit N640m in its total gross earnings at the box office, officially surpassing the previous record.

Nollywood actress turn-politician Funke Akindele smashes her record; sets new one as Battle On Buka Street becomes Nigeria's highest-grossing movie at box office. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele/ranks

Source: Instagram

It is significant to know that Funke Akindele's movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga used to hold the record at N636m before it was usurped by another of the politician's films.

Battle On Buka Street was released in December 2022, and within 3 months of hitting the cinemas, it has outdone all of Funke Akindele's former box office releases.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post that announced Funke Akindele's record-breaking achievement:

See how Nigerians reacted to the record shattered by Funke Akindele's new movie

@iam_asanto:

"Make them tell that noise maker, way change dey make her brag... Funke humble them."

@thefreshieshouse:

"Congratulations to her, more of God's blessings, strength and wisdom. She tuly is a woman of an highly inestimable value . I admire her."

@adedoyindaramolaade:

"this one's no dey blow trumpet, them dey help them blow am."

@ogunbadejo_funmilayo:

"And i never watch ham oooo.... sunday here I come."

@rbtvofficiall:

"Funke Akindele Na Destiny Child."

@porsche_anderson:

"We no still want dem!"

@hap.piness247:

"Dis one no b toyin mate werey dada."

omo_doyinabidemi

"Always on point."

@oyinadu:

"And some people are asking @officialjandor why he chose @funkejenifaakindele against all odds ……… if she can drive this in the movie industry, she will in the government."

Battle on Buka street: "I just want to tell the Nigerian story in a funny way," Funke Akindele preaches unity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently held Lagos agog as she premiered her latest movie, 'Battle On Buka Street', a film, according to the producer, is meant to preach unity, oneness and love for the Nigerian culture.

The actress, who recently held the premiere of her box office film, 'Battle on Buka Street', shared her thoughts on several things in an interview with Legit.ng.

The Jenifa actress spoke about her new movie and the inspiration behind its plot while also explaining what happened in her second marriage and why it crashed.

Source: Legit.ng