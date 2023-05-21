The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards held on May 20 rewarded Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo

The Industry Merit Award was given to the actress for her talent and contribution to Nollywood

It was a moment of applause and standing ovation for Patience Ozokwor as she walked up to the stage to receive the award

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo went home from the 2023 AMVCA, the recipient of the Industry Merit Award.

Mama G, as she is fondly called, walked up to the stage to receive the award amid a standing ovation.

Patience Ozokwo receives Industry Merit Award Photo credit: @patienceozokwo/@bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

After receiving the award, the actress raised her hand to the sky with words of gratitude, adoration and praise to God.

Mama G thanked the organisers of the show, and when someone in the crowd yelled, expressing how much she is loved, the actress said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I know, you can't even stop loving me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mama G's video

zolah_h:

"Many of her colleagues are in the grave, many are sickly alive, but she is still here. If you’re a deep thinker, you will know what this means to her. God is good and kind, to God be all the glory."

aima.juliet:

"This is it !!! When you get recognised for all the years of hardwork, n consistency "

queency_chidinma:

“You can’t even stop loving me” Where is the lie"

_radiantj_:

"Mama G deserves this and moreNext year is for PAWPAW aka king of Memes"

shimmer_joy:

"Her signature wicked laughter at the end "

ediblesbymoova:

"To think I was watching her old movies last week on YouTube! Such a fantastic actor! A legendary. Thank God she’s alive, hale and hearty to see this day. Wishing her more beautiful and healthy years."

BBNaija's Tacha rocks N9.5m dress to AMVCA

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha did not win best dressed at the 2023 AMVCA, but it did not stop her from bragging about her outfit.

Missing out on the action of the two days preceding the award night, Tacha took to social media on Saturday night to show off her dress.

In the same tweet, the reality star shared the receipt of her dress from the designer, tagged in dollars but estimated to cost about N9.5m.

Source: Legit.ng