Famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney is gradually carving a place for himself within the Nigerian entertainment industry

Whitemoney recently shared with Legit.ng his plans on how to become a household name within the Nigerian entertainment industry

The ex-reality TV star also spoke about his latest single, Oyoyo, and why he believes it deserves a Grammy

Seeing former reality TV stars metamorphose into full-fledged Nollywood superstars is not particularly new.

But it is yet to be achieved to see a former reality TV star, especially from those from the halls of Biggie's house.

BBNaija star Whitemoney shares with Legit.ng his greatest life goal. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

However, a former winner and All-Stars housemate of the BBNaija show, Hazel Oyeze, aka Whitemoney, recently shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, his plans on how to become the next Afro-highlife superstar.

"Winning the Grammys is my number 1 priority" - Whitemoney said

Whitemoney stated during the interview that his greatest goal at the moment is to win the Grammys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My latest single, Oyoyo, is at the moment the biggest song in the East. That track deserves a Grammy, and this is not me capping; rather, I am just stating the fact."

Whitemoney shares other plans apart from music

The reality TV star turned music star also shared during the interview that he is actively putting himself to work as an actor.

He was recently at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), where he revealed that he has a couple of movies in the works set to drop before the end of the year.

"I have my hands in many pies. As much as I am pushing my music career, I am also testing the waters in acting. I believe I have the ability, talent and charisma to be a top Nollywood superstar. I have a couple of movies in the works. Before the end of the year, they would hit the cinemas."

Whitemoney sheds light on the type of music he does

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Whitemoney took time to educate his fans about the kind of music he makes.

Amidst criticism, he proudly embraced his distinct music genre, which he described as "KumKum music."

Unlike conventional Afrobeats, the upcoming singer noted that he incorporates the soulful essence of highlife with captivating lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng