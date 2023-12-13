Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's much-anticipated movie, Ada Omo Daddy, recently premiered, and top celebrities showed up in style

A series of lovely photos and videos from the event made the rounds online as guests brought their fashion a-game

Many fans participated in the event via social media, and they dropped their hot takes on the viral clips

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe gathered her fans' love and support for her much-anticipated movie, Ada Omo Daddy.

The movie premiere took place in Lagos on December 12, 2023, and top celebrities from different industries were in attendance.

Lovely snaps as celebs storm Mercy Aigbe's Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere. Photos: @officialmercyeke, @omowunmi_dada, @realmercyaigbe

It was gathered that the event had a theme, and the dress code was 'Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza'.

It is no secret that Nigerians are great lovers of parties, and many of the guests at the event got the memo as they gave fans a show. A number of them rocked impressive pieces, and it was obvious they went all out to look good. However, a few others decided to keep things simple with their attire and just enjoy the occasion.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos and videos from Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere that went viral online. See some of them below:

Actress Faithia Williams looked like a bride in her yellow beaded outfit.

Ruth Kadiri rocked a wine-coloured outfit made of George material. Her attire also had dramatic feather details on the shoulders.

Popular comedian Cute Abiola drew inspiration from the northern part of Nigeria with his outfit. He also rocked a turban to complement his look.

Mercy Aigbe stole the show with her heavily beaded outfit.

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, was not left out. She looked elegant and classy in her aso-ebi outfit with a matching headgear. She was also spotted with the show MC, Kiekie, and Mercy Aigbe, who was rocking her second outfit for the evening.

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter and social media influencer, Priscy, kept things cute and classy with her outfit.

Lizzy Anjorin and her husband arrived at the movie premiere in matching white outfits.

Actress Omowunmi Dada, who was also in the movie, looked classy in her beaded aqua-coloured outfit.

Bobrisky, Laide Bakare, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo Salami, Mercy Eke and more were spotted at the event.

Toyin Abraham was one of the guests who dressed simply. She rocked her husband's agbada outfit and came bare-faced.

Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni turned up in style like an Igbo man.

Actress Eniola Badmus showed up like an African Barbie in her pink aso-oke outfit.

