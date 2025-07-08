Top 20 gospel record labels in Nigeria making waves locally and worldwide

Leading gospel record labels in Nigeria include EeZee Conceptz Global, Rock Town Records, and One Hallelujah Records. The labels have been instrumental in developing some of the nation's biggest gospel artists locally and internationally.

Nigeria's gospel music scene is incredibly vibrant and has produced many artists recognised nationally and internationally.

recognised nationally and internationally. Gospel labels like Loveworld Records , Salt Music , and Rockanation not only nurture talent but also create platforms for marketing, distribution, and international exposure.

, , and not only nurture talent but also create platforms for marketing, distribution, and international exposure. The labels play a vital role in developing both established and upcoming gospel artists within the industry.

Top 20 gospel record labels in Nigeria

This list of the top gospel record labels in Nigeria has been carefully selected to highlight those that significantly contribute to artist development through the recording, marketing, and distribution of gospel music. It is important to note that this list is not definitive and is not arranged in any particular order.

Record label Year of establishment EeZee Conceptz Global 2004 Loveworld Records 2009 Rock Town Records Early 2010s One Hallelujah Records (RCCG) 2017 ROX Nation 2018 Hammer House Records (HHR) 2010 Spaghetti Records 2010s Spotlite Nation 2018 Energize Music 2002 Rockanation 2011 Donsmark Sound N/A Salt Music 2022 Bema Music Corporation 2008 Tehilah Records N/A AllBaze Media 2016 Kadosh Records 2010 Lakelight Entertainment Mid-2010s KingdomBoiz Records 2013 Inspirational Cycle Ltd N/A FreeNation Inc. 2012

1. EeZee Conceptz Global

EeZee Conceptz Global was founded in 2004 by Dr. Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as EeZee Tee. It stands as one of Nigeria's foremost gospel music labels, recognised for its effective artist management. EeZee Conceptz Global has collaborated with renowned artists such as Mercy Chinwo, Judikay, Great Daniel, Miracle Victor, and GUC.

2. Loveworld Records

Loveworld Records was established in 2009 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Chris is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Believers' LoveWorld Inc. or Christ Embassy. Loveworld Records has played a pivotal role in the success of numerous major gospel artists, including Sinach, Frank Edwards, Chris Shalom, and Eben.

3. Rock Town Records

Rock Town Records is owned by the award-winning singer Frank Edwards. The label has been instrumental in the Nigerian gospel music scene, featuring artists like Gil Joe, Nina Shezz, and Nkay. Rock Town Records has also collaborated with other artists, including Soltune, David, Micah Heavens, and Nicole C. Mullen.

4. One Hallelujah Records (RCCG)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is the official owner of One Hallelujah Records, which was established in 2017. One Hallelujah Records supports talented gospel singers from both within the church and beyond. who have worked with the label include Tosin Bee, Moses Onofeghara (MOZ), Femi Okunuga, and Nathaniel Bassey.

5. ROX Nation

ROX Nation, founded by popular Nigerian musician Tim Godfrey, was officially launched in 2018. It is home to talented artists such as IBK, Blessyn, Okey Sokay, and SMJ. Beyond music production, ROX Nation also offers services in digital marketing, event management, movie production, and stage shows.

6. Hammer House Records (HHR)

Hammer House Records (HHR) is owned by gospel singing couple Eben and Jahdiel. Founded in 2010, the label has worked with artists including Jahdiel and Memerize. In addition to its record label functions, Hammer House Records also manages events.

7. Spaghetti Records

Spaghetti Records, established on June 12, 2012, by Mike Abdul of the group Midnight Crew. Abdul is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. The label has been active for over a decade. Spaghetti Records has worked with artists such as Monique, Rumide, and Adams.

8. Spotlite Nation

The Nigerian music label was founded by the globally recognised rising gospel star, Moses Bliss. Spotlite Nation has signed promising artists including Chizie, Doris Joseph, Grace Lokwa, and Festizie. The label has released popular worship songs like Daddy Wey Dey Pamper by Moses Bliss, Alone by Neeja, and Jesus Oh by Ebuka Songs.

9. Energize Music

Energize Music focuses on uplifting Afro-gospel and soul music suitable for families. It has worked with artists like TY Bello and Greatman Takit, who are making a significant impact with their unique sound. Energize Music believes music is a powerful tool for connecting with people and is committed to creating music that resonates with young audiences.

10. Rockanation

Led by Florocka, the music label is one of Nigeria's top gospel production houses. Rockanation has collaborated with singers such as Just Rotimi and Gbemiga Adejumo.

In addition to music production, Rockanation also focuses on organising music events and is known for hosting Rocktoberfest, an annual rock music festival. One of its notable releases is the song I'll Still Praise Your Name by Meheytab'el.

11. Donsmark Sound

The entertainment powerhouse is an independent gospel music label based in Uyo, Nigeria. Donsmark Sound is actively seeking new and talented singers. The label is dedicated to creating and marketing artists' music.

12. Salt Music

Salt Music was established in 2020 by music producer Nosa, known for his hit song Open Doors. The label's first release was Nosa's Dry Bones. Salt Music offers artists near-exclusive control over their music's creation and release, serving as a collaborative hub for musicians sharing the artist's vision.

13. Bema Music Corporation

This is a pioneering Christian record label established in 2008. Bema Music focuses on discovering and supporting new gospel music stars through programs like Symphony of Sounds. Artists nurtured by the label include gospel singers Ekene Favour, Eko the Beat, and music producer Olufemi Splendid.

14. Tehilah Records

The label is a prominent Nigerian gospel production company known for promoting artists nationally and internationally. Tehilah Records, led by Tim Ogboruche, also organises the annual Alabanza Concert. One of its artists is gospel singer and songwriter Enkay Ogboruche, whose single Salute featuring American singer-songwriter Kierra Sheard became a major hit in 2018.

15. AllBaze Media

AllBaze Media is a music label dedicated to promoting gospel music and entertainment. It has nurtured artists such as GodsTime Promise and Blessings Ng. AllBaze Media also assists in managing other popular musicians.

16. Kadosh Records

Kadosh Records is owned by the famous Nigerian worshipper Victoria Orenze. The label is known for its well-equipped music production and recording studio, located on Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Kadosh Records boasts equipment and gear that ensure high-quality recording.

17. Lakelight Entertainment

This is a comprehensive entertainment company led by gospel artist Steve Crown. Lakelight Entertainment is located in Gwarinpa, Abuja, Nigeria. The label offers various multimedia services and houses exceptional talent, specialising in music production, song mastering, and mixing.

18. KingdomBoiz Records

KingdomBoiz Records has positioned itself as a significant player in the Nigerian gospel music industry. It was founded by Tobi Isijola and is dedicated to promoting and branding gospel talents, advancing God's kingdom through music. KingdomBoiz Records has signed singers Sweetleke and Susan John.

19. Inspirational Cycle Ltd

Inspirational Cycle Ltd is a Nigerian gospel record label and entertainment company based in Warri, Delta State. The label is dedicated to promoting gospel artists and activities, aiming to present God in a positive light. Inspirational Cycle Ltd's services include artist booking, promotional activities, and talent scouting.

20. FreeNation Inc.

FreeNation Inc. is a top gospel music company in Nigeria. It was started by the famous singer Ada Ehi and her husband, Moses Ehi, who is also the boss. Since 2009, FreeNation Inc. has been key to Ada Ehi's success. FreeNation Inc. handles everything in music, from songwriting and production to promoting artists and managing their careers.

What is the biggest record label in Nigeria?

The biggest record label in Nigeria is Mavin Records, owned by popular Nigerian artist Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy. Other big record labels include YBNL, DMW, and Chocolate City.

What is the biggest gospel record label in Nigeria?

EeZee Conceptz Global is widely considered the biggest gospel record label in Nigeria. However, other prominent labels include Loveworld Records, Rock Town Records, and One Hallelujah Records.

How to get signed to a gospel record label?

To increase your chances of being signed, focus on creating high-quality music, networking effectively, building a strong online presence, and strategically submitting your music to relevant labels. Hiring a manager can also be beneficial, and patience and consistency are essential.

These gospel record labels in Nigeria have been the driving force behind the recent success of the gospel music industry, consistently discovering new talent and nurturing existing artists both locally and globally.

