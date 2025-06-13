After the Ashley Madison scandal broke, there were allegations of Sam and Nia’s divorce. However, the truth is that the famous Christian YouTube channel couple weathered the storm, reconciled, and remains married to date. Here is their story, especially following the scandalous exposé.

Sam and Nia with their daughter (L). Nia and her daughter (R). Photo: @niagirl9 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In 2015, the Ashley Madison data breach revealed Sam Rader had an account on the website associated with extramarital affairs .

. The scandal strained Sam and Nia’s marriage significantly , leading to a temporary separation.

, leading to a temporary separation. Through counselling, faith, and vulnerability, the couple reconciled and remains married as of 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Paul Rader NiaChel Jonique Rand Rader Gender Male Female Date of birth 26 October 1985 2 September 1988 Age 39 years old (as of June 2025) 36 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Virgo Place of birth California, United States United States Current residence Terrell, Texas, United States Terrell, Texas, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Marital status Married Married Partner Nia Rader Sam Rader Children 4 4 School Wills Point High School College Trinity Valley Community College, University of Texas Trinity Valley Community College Profession Nurse, photographer, vlogger, author Homeschool mom, vlogger, author Instagram @sampaulphoto @niagirl9 Facebook @SamAndNia -

Sam and Nia’s divorce: what transpired after the scandal?

In August 2015, hackers leaked data from Ashley Madison, a dating site designed for people seeking extramarital affairs. Among the exposed names was Sam Rader, sparking immediate outrage and concern among their social media followers.

Shortly after the leak, Sam posted a video confession in which he admitted to having created an account on the website two years earlier, before they began their YouTube channel. In the since-deleted video, he claimed he never met anyone or committed physical adultery but acknowledged it was a moral failure and that God and Nia had forgiven him.

Sam and Nia's family take a photo together during the 2024 Easter celebrations. Photo: @niagirl9 on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite his explanation, many fans and media outlets criticised him for being hypocritical, especially given the couple’s strong Christian identity. The incident caused a major rift not only with their audience but also within their marriage.

Impact of the scandal on Sam and Nia’s relationship

Though Sam said Nia had forgiven him, the emotional damage ran deeper than a public apology could fix. Nia later revealed that she was devastated by the revelation and its consequences. She described experiencing a total breakdown of trust and feeling publicly humiliated.

In 2024, during the release of the Netflix docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, Nia spoke candidly about the fallout. She said:

He moved out. I told him I was done. I was heartbroken, not just because of what he did, but because the world was watching as I broke down.

In the aforementioned Netflix docuseries, Sam revealed publicly that he lied that he only created an account but did not have extramarital affairs. He said he had cheated on his wife multiple times throughout their marriage, including having two emotional relationships with the couple’s acquaintances.

The couple went through a period of separation as they tried to process what had happened. Nia took time to heal emotionally, while Sam began individual and marital counselling. Their social media presence diminished, with viewers speculating about a possible divorce.

Sam and Nia's reconciliation and living together

Nia celebrates Mother's Day with her children. Photo: @niagirl9 o Instagram (modified by author)

Following the Ashley Madison scandal and their subsequent separation, what ensued was a slow, painful, yet ultimately hopeful journey toward healing. Sam committed to winning back Nia’s trust by attending counselling and addressing the root issues behind his actions. The couple also leaned heavily on their Christian faith during this time.

Together, they began attending marriage counselling, and Nia gradually started to open up again. In an interview with Lisa Bilyeu, the couple spoke about their path to healing and gaining each other’s trust. Sam Rader said:

I think open, constant communication was definitely key in the journey. Like every single night, we sat down together, I opened my heart to her, we got down to the bottom of everything, and just remained an open book, and just like, Here I am, honey. Work with that. Let’s try to work with this; this is who I am.

He continued:

I’m very sorry about this sinful part of me, but this is something I actually struggled with all my life, and I’ve actually wanted you to walk with me in this struggle, and so we started doing that. She started walking with me in my struggle. I didn’t just suddenly go away because I repented of it.

By 2017, Sam had moved back home. They resumed vlogging and began showing a more vulnerable side of their relationship, discussing their struggles and the work they were doing to rebuild trust.

Sam and Nia's family attend a Dream Team Party at their church. Photo: @niagirl9 on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2019, Sam and Nia renewed their wedding vows, reaffirming their commitment to one another in front of family and close friends. The event was documented in a heartfelt YouTube video that touched many fans who had followed their turbulent journey.

In May 2024, the couple published a book titled Sam and Nia | Live in Truth. The book explores their journey through betrayal, faith, and forgiveness. Moreover, it offers hope to couples facing different struggles.

Sam and Nia’s family now: how many kids do they have?

The couple has been living happily with their four children in Dallas, Texas, United States. They welcomed their first child, Symphony Pearl, on 18 July 2010, and had their second child, Abram Samuel, on 18 September 2013.

After the 2015 Ashley Madison scandal, Sam and Nia have two more children. Their daughters Juliet Elizabeth and Josie Grace were born on 1 June 2016 and 9 March 2021, respectively.

The couple continues vlogging and sometimes features their children in the videos. Their content focuses on parenting, homeschooling, faith-based encouragement, mental health, forgiveness, and marriage.

Sam and Nia's family attend a Christmas service at their church. Photo: @niagirl9 on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

What happened with Sam and Nia in the Ashley Madison scandal? The American YouTuber was implicated in the Ashley Madison scandal, which almost tore apart his marriage with Nia, but after they reconciled, they renewed their vows and are still together. Did Sam admit to further wrongdoing? During Netflix’s 2024 docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, Sam admitted to engaging in multiple extramarital affairs, including with their acquaintances. Are Sam and Nia still together? They are still married and remain a family unit, raising their kids and appearing together online. Did Sam and Nia Rader get divorced? They did not divorce. After the Ashley Madison scandal, they experienced a temporary separation, but ultimately chose to work through the issues and rebuild their marriage. Did Nia forgive Sam? Yes, Nia has forgiven Sam. She confronted the betrayal and chose to stay, and their public statements and interviews confirm her forgiveness. How old are Sam and Nia’s kids? As of June 2025, Symphony Pearl is 14 years old, Abram Samuel is 11 years old, Juliet Elizabeth is 9 years old, and Josie Grace is 4 years old. What are Sam and Nia doing now? They create YouTube videos about life, faith, and parenting while telling their story through a memoir and a Netflix documentary to encourage others.

Sam and Nia did not divorce, but they temporarily separated after the Ashley Madison scandal that rocked their marriage. They renewed their marriage vows, and today, they live happily together with their four children. The couple has published a book and continues to share their story on various online platforms.

