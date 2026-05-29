Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

The final match will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, 2026

The event is a global spectacle and will be broadcast on platforms worldwide, including in Nigeria

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the ultimate glory in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final.

The final between the Premier League and French Ligue 1 champions will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Puskas Arena is set to host Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA chose the kickoff time as 5 pm to enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, improve logistics and provide suitable viewership for Asian audiences.

PSG defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, including a thrilling 5-4 encounter at the Allianz Arena before a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes.

Arsenal eliminated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate. Both sides played a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano before Bukayo Saka’s winner for Arsenal in London.

What the managers said

Both managers had their pre-match press conference at the media room of the Puskas Arena, as they look forward to the big day in the Hungarian capital.

Luis Enrique admits pressure on PSG

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique admits that the pressure is on his side more this year than it was last season, as they must not lose the match this time.

“I'd say there was more pressure last season because everyone was like, "This is it! We can't lose this time!",” he told UEFA.

“This time around, there is pressure because we believe we deserve it, based on our run through the competition and all the other teams that we've seen off along the way.”

Arteta relishes playing UCL final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is leading his team in the final for the first time, is looking forward to the final and reiterates his goal to win it.

“It's huge. It's a massive privilege. You see the impact immediately when you reach the final, how people react, to be there, to be present, to have travelled there, and the demands that you have [from] all of that,” he told UEFA.

“It's the most special competition in the world at the club level. There's no question about that. And I really want to enjoy the day, and obviously win it.”

Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta will compete for the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch UCL final

The UEFA Champions League final is a global spectacle with TV channels and streaming platforms broadcasting in every country that has the rights.

For Nigerian audiences, it will be available on DStv and GOtv and is expected to air on SuperSport Football Plus [DStv Channel 222], SuperSport Premier League [DStv Channel 223] and SuperSport Football [Gotv Channel 61].

The matches will also be available to stream on DStv mobile app, GOtv mobile app and SuperSport streaming channels.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The supercomputer runs through 10,000 simulations of the match to arrive at its prediction, which favours the holders against the challengers.

Source: Legit.ng