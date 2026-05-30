Manchester United youngster Dante Plunkett has received a first-ever Jamaica call-up

The Reggae Boyz has drafted in the defender ahead of Unity Cup final against Nigeria

Jamaica seek to revenge after losing last year’s final to the Super Eagles in England

Jamaica have handed an emergency international call-up to Manchester United defender Dante Plunkett ahead of their Unity Cup final showdown against Nigeria in London.

The Jamaica Football Federation confirmed the late addition to the Reggae Boyz squad on social media following their semi-final victory over India.

Dante Plunkett of Man United in action against Man City in the FA Youth Cup final. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

In a statement posted on X, the federation announced:

“Dante Plunkett has been added to the Reggae Boyz Squad for the Unity Cup Final against Nigeria. Welcome aboard.”

The 18-year-old defender now joins Rudolph Speid’s squad as Jamaica prepare for another fierce meeting with the Super Eagles at Charlton Athletic’s Valley Stadium.

Manchester United confirm Plunkett call-up

Manchester United also confirmed the youngster’s first international invitation in an official statement released by the club.

The Premier League giants revealed that the defender has now linked up with Jamaica for Saturday’s final clash against Nigeria.

“Manchester United defender Dante Plunkett has received his first international call-up,” the club stated.

“The 18-year-old has been added to the Jamaica squad for the Unity Cup final against Nigeria on Saturday.”

United further explained that the full-back joined their academy setup after leaving Aston Villa and has developed steadily within the youth ranks.

Plunkett was part of Darren Fletcher’s impressive Under-18 side and featured in the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City.

The club also highlighted his impressive performances during the 2024/25 youth campaign, where he registered two goals and three assists in 18 league appearances from full-back.

Born in Birmingham, Plunkett remains eligible for England but has now opted to accept Jamaica’s invitation ahead of the Unity Cup final.

Jamaica eye revenge against Nigeria

The Reggae Boyz booked their place in the final after defeating India 2-0 in the semi-final at The Valley on Wednesday night.

English-born forward Courtney Clarke opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a stunning long-range strike on his debut appearance for Jamaica.

Charlton Athletic forward Kaheim Dixon later sealed victory in the 78th minute on his home ground.

Despite expectations that Jamaica would comfortably overpower the world’s 136th-ranked side, interim coach Rudolph Speid defended his players after the match.

According to The Jamaica Observer, thetactician insisted the team delivered a respectable performance considering the lack of experience within the squad.

Speid also admitted that facing Nigeria always brings added excitement due to the quality and pedigree of the Super Eagles.

“It’s always exciting to play against Nigeria; they play exciting football,” he said.

“They’re one of the powerhouses in Africa so it’s always good. We always look forward to playing them.”

The Jamaica coach further stressed his desire to improve on last year’s painful defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup final.

“Last year was very exciting, this year, I hope we’ll have better results against them,” Speid added.

“We saw them play so we’ll do some more analysis on what they will be doing and then we will decide if we need to change anything.”

Nigeria chasing fourth Unity Cup title

The Super Eagles reached the final after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final clash.

Millwall winger Femi Azeez emerged as the hero after scoring both goals on his Nigeria debut to send Eric Chelle’s men into another final.

Femi Azeez and Nigeria celebrating in the semi final against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria are defending champions after beating Jamaica on penalties in last year’s dramatic final following a 2-2 draw at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

The Unity Cup has rapidly grown into one of the biggest football celebrations for African and Caribbean communities in the United Kingdom.

This year’s competition features Nigeria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India, with matches attracting huge crowds and vibrant atmospheres in London.

The final represents another opportunity for Jamaica to finally defeat Nigeria on English soil and win their first-ever Unity Cup title while victory for the Super Eagles would secure a fourth Unity Cup triumph in as many appearances.

Plunkett’s arrival adds intrigue

Plunkett’s inclusion has added fresh intrigue ahead of the final as Jamaica continue to strengthen their squad with overseas-born talents.

The teenager is regarded as one of Manchester United’s promising academy defenders and his sudden introduction could provide extra defensive depth against Nigeria’s dangerous attack.

Dante Plunkett in action against Newcastle United U18. Photo by Zohaib Alam

Source: Getty Images

Although inexperienced at senior international level, the young full-back now has the chance to make an immediate impression in one of the most high-profile diaspora football tournaments in Europe.

With emotions already running high between both sides following last year’s final, another intense encounter is expected when the Reggae Boyz and Super Eagles meet again in London.

Chelle wary of Jamaica threat

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles coach Chelle admitted Nigeria must improve significantly if they hope to retain the Unity Cup title against Jamaica.

The former Mali manager expressed concerns over his team’s ball retention and decision-making during the semi-final victory over Zimbabwe, warning that Jamaica could punish similar mistakes in the final.

Source: Legit.ng