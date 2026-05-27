Tiwa Savage has shared a video about the recent kidnapping in Oyo, but her gesture was not well-received

In the recording, the singer noted that she did not hear about it until she saw one of her colleagues’ posts

In the recording, the singer noted that she did not hear about it until she saw one of her colleagues’ posts

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has come under intense scrutiny over her video about the Oyo State kidnapping.

Weeks ago, the country was thrown into sadness as some children were forcefully taken away from their school.

Reactions as Tiwa Savage comes under fire following comments on Oyo school kidnapping. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

A school teacher also lost his life in the process, and a video of the violent act surfaced online.

Reacting after almost two weeks, Savage noted that it was just yesterday she got to know about it after seeing Spyro’s post about the insecurity in the state.

Tiwa Savage shares more about kidnapping

Sharing more, the music star stated that after seeing Spyro’s post, she tried to reach out to some people to get the background story because it was not trending.

She added that in the process, she saw KieKie’s post and realised the incident had happened about two weeks earlier.

The mother of one shook her head, held it in her hand, and bowed her head down.

Tiwa Savage dragged over comment about Oyo state kidnapping. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Fans drag Tiwa Savage over video

Reacting, fans started dragging her online. They called her pro-Tinubu and added that people like her are easy to identify.

A few stated that she deserved an award like the Kids’ Choice Awards, and joked that if she decided to cry in the video, they would give her an Emmy or an Oscar.

They criticised her for not hearing about it for two weeks and for not being able to say much about it even after learning.

Someone noted that she does not want to bite the hand that feeds her.

In her words:

“The kidnapping that happened in Oyo State, it was just yesterday that Spyro was speaking about it, that I heard about it. I tried to reach out to some people to know the background story because it was not trending. I saw KieKie’s post, and she said it was almost two weeks ago.”

Here is the X post below:

Reactions from fans about Tiwa Savage's video

Here are comments below:

@Cxosunwa reacted:

"Please give this woman a kid choice award. If you can do this again and actually cry, we will consider giving you an Emmy or Oscar."

@Iamfearlessking wrote:

"She say na yesterday she see am. News of close to 2 weeks now."

@Tonyezalum shared:

"She couldn’t even say anything. You’ll know when you see them."

@Totojaye commented:

"Have you watched the other hike that was crying in the camera, that one pass Liz Benson of those days?"

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist. They dropped their two cents for the singer as she continued to drag her, saying she is a mother and should set good examples.

Source: Legit.ng