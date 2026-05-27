Kehinde Adegbodu has spoken about his late brother, Taiwo, and some of the things he does after his demise

Taiwo, one-half of the singing twins, passed away a few months ago, throwing many into mourning

Fans prayed for Kehinde and wished him a long life because of his late brother’s family and the widow he left behind

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has opened up about life without his twin brother, Taiwo. The singer passed away a few months ago, leaving a void in the entertainment industry and his family.

After his demise, Kehinde spoke about what led to the unfortunate incident and how they tried to save his brother.

Reactions as Kehinde Adegbodu shares what he does before going for show after Taiwo's demise. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

While appearing as a guest on Biola Bayo’s podcast, Talk to B, the music star shared how he has been coping without his brother.

Kehinde Adegbodu speaks about late brother

In the recording, the singer noted that he visits his brother’s grave every morning to speak with him.

He added that it feels as though he still sees his late twin brother. He also shared that he sometimes asks some of their band members to follow him to the grave so they can update Taiwo about the events they have attended and the ones ahead.

Kehinde Adegbodu shares more about life

Speaking further, the gospel singer said there were many prophets around them, yet none saw that Taiwo would die.

Kehinde Adegbodu speaks about late brother and their band and what he does after his demise. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that after Taiwo’s demise, someone commented that he, Kehinde, might not live long and could soon join his brother.

According to him, it may happen, a statement that made the show host emotional.

Fans react to Kehinde Adegbodu’s interview

Reacting to the interview, fans prayed for God to grant him a long life so he can care for his family and the family his twin brother left behind.

Another person shared how their family once lost a set of twins and the experiences they had before the tragedy.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Kehinde's video

Here are comments below:

@mr_okiks wrote:

"May God keep upholding your Sir K. You will be comforted on all sides. Sir T will keep watching over you from the heavenlies. It is well, sir."

@opearlz_businesslimited said:

"They should be very prayerful concerning his twin. When my uncle, who is Taiwo, died, my aunt the Kenny, said she was always seeing him. Despite all that she did spiritually to separate from him, she died 4years after. They shared a placenta. May God keep him alive long enough to take care of their families."

@its_modiva shared:

"God pls oo for the sake of all 6kids. So sad. God will comfort and strengthen you."

Kehinde Adegbodu resumes work after losing his brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng ahs reported that Kehinde Adegbodu had shared a video of his return to work after losing his twin brother a few months ago.

The gospel singer was thrown into mourning following the loss of his brother, who was laid to rest a few days after his demise

His decision to resume work has generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their views on the band.

Source: Legit.ng