A video of Davido giving a glowing tribute to his late friend Tiny at his funeral has surfaced online

The singer lost his friend, who is also a member of his 30BG, as he attended his final rites abroad

The video generated reactions among fans who saw Cubana Chiefpriest also breaking down in tears

Nigerians and music lovers were thrown into tears after seeing an emotional video of their favourite, Davido, paying tribute to his friend, Denis Ukonho, better known as Ego or Tiny.

The music star lost his friend Tiny in March after he suffered a heart attack, and his team was thrown into deep mourning.

Reactions as Davido gives emotional tribute to late friend Tiny at funeral. Photo credit@ego222/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, the singer was seen on the podium giving a glowing tribute in memory of his late friend.

According to him, it is not easy when someone like Tiny leaves, and his absence would be deeply felt because of the kind of personality he had.

Davido shares more about friend

Sharing more, the music star noted that Tiny was full of energy and presence. He also said he never thought he would speak about Tiny in the past tense.

Davido speaks glowingly about his late friend, Tiny. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

“I won’t lie, it is not easy when someone like Tiny leaves. His absence is heavy; it doesn’t feel real. A man of so much energy, so much presence. The silence is heavy. He is not someone I ever thought I would be speaking about in the past tense.”

Fans react to Davido’s video

Reacting, fans were moved by his tribute as they said they did not know the singer’s friend had passed.

They also noticed Davido’s bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, among the congregation as he was seen crying over the loss.

They prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed. A few also wondered why wicked people who make life difficult for others still live long while those with good hearts pass on early.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Fans reacted after seeing the video of the music star paying tribute to his friend. Here are comments below:

@yetysbeauty commented:

"He was born in March and died in March, oh God."

@ iam_oyakhilome reacted:

"Even CP Dey cry too o.. Omo , so sad."

@missbehwarjy wrote:

"Tiny sun re o! Life is so frigging fragile, yet tough people making life difficult and burdensome for others are not the ones dying."

@ebitheophilus said:

"This shows how fragile life is. Treat each day with love and consideration for others. RIP."

@hrm_empress shared:

"I was thinking it was false news."

@iamfavour_unusual reacted:

Wetin come kill this energetic guy now. God abeg ooooh."

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng