The military condemned MASSOB's directive for civil war memorial services as illegal and provocative

Nigerian Army reassures citizens of safety and urges continued peaceful activities amidst tensions

Authorities warn against involvement in gatherings deemed disruptive to public peace and unity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The attention of Headquarters Operation UDO KA has been drawn to an illegal directive issued by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB),

The Nigerian Army has faulted the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) order for churches in the South-East and parts of the South-South to hold memorial services in honour of civil war victims.

Headquarters Operation UDO KA said there are already established national occasions legally to honour our fallen heroes.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, said these solemn occasions provide lawful platforms for reflection, unity, and remembrance.

This was contained in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Friday, May 29, 2026.

“The directive by MASSOB is therefore illegal, provocative, and must be disregarded by all. Any gathering or activity outside the framework of lawful national commemorations is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Nigerian Army is aware that sympathisers of MASSOB, IPOB, resolved to issue this illegal order to create chaos. Clerics, Innocent citizens, and youths are therefore strongly advised to stay away from such plans, which are designed to destabilise the peace enjoyed in the entire Southeast.”

The Nigerian Armed Forces urged Nigerians, including churches, to go about their services and businesses without fear of intimidation.

Atenu warned that any individual or group that disrupts public peace or religious activities will face the full weight of the law.

Kcee ipenly identifies with Biafra

Recall that Kcee openly defined himself as a Biafran, insisting that every Igbo person fits into the Biafran identity.

The singer broke down the historical roots of the name ‘Biafra’, saying it predates today’s political meaning. His explanation compared Biafra to regions like Arewa and Oduduwa, sparking deeper cultural debates.

A public affairs analyst who does not want his name published partly agreed with Kcee's notion.

Biafra: Obasanjo mentions what played significant role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo spoke about the role of disinformation during the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 to 1970.

Obasanjo said disinformation played a major and significant role in the war, also known as the Biafran War.

According to Obasanjo, disinformation was used to exacerbate tensions and influence public opinion during the Biafran war.

Source: Legit.ng