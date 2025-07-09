20+ top songs about brothers that capture the essence of brotherly love

Songs such as Count on Me, Brothers in Arms, and He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother capture the fierce nature of brotherly love. Shaped by trust, culture, and shared experiences, siblings grow to form unbreakable bonds. Explore these moving songs about brothers across different genres.

Songs about brothers acknowledge past struggles while affirming unwavering affection and belief in brothers. Photo: Imgorthand (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Songs about brothers celebrate bonds between blood brothers and those bonded by shared experiences and common causes.

and those and common causes. Such songs can take on sad or upbeat feels depending on the themes they highlight.

depending on the themes they highlight. These songs come in a variety of genres, from hip-hop to Motown, pop, rock, R&B, and country.

Perfect songs about brothers to celebrate and honour family

Songs in this category acknowledge the unspoken bond between brothers, an ever-enduring promise to each other. We have created this list of the perfect songs about a brother's love by exploring music platforms such as Spotify, Billboard, Amazon, and Music Gateway. We also considered each song’s meaning, lyrics, and how well it captures the unchanging love of a brother.

Song Artist What’s Happening Brother Marvin Gaye He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother The Hollies I Always Wanted A Brother Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. When We Grow Up Diana Ross Big Brother Kanye West Brothers Maxo Kream, KCG Josh Highway Patrolman Bruce Springsteen Little Brother Ella Vos Range Brothers Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar Lean On Me Bill Withers He Was My Brother Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel Brother Mine Suzanne Vega Baby Brother Mattiel I Drive Your Truck Lee Brice Brother’s Keeper DaBaby Brother’s Keeper Anderson.Paak, Pusha T Me and Baby Brother War Hey Brother Avicii Blood Brothers Papa Roach Brother NeedToBreathe Brother, Brother The Isley Brothers

1. What’s Happening Brother by Marvin Gaye

Release year : 1971

: 1971 Album : What's Going On

: Genre : R&B/soul

: R&B/soul Label: Universal Music

More than blood, brotherly bonds can develop from shared historical and social experiences. In this song, Marvin Gaye speaks from the heart in an attempt to understand the experiences of a Black soldier in the Vietnam War, based on his brother, Frances Timothy Gaye's challenges.

2. He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother by The Hollies

Release year : 1969

: 1969 Album : He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother

: Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Label: Capitol

In the song, artists Neil Diamond and Bill Medley convey messages of compassion and unconditional support as elements of a brotherhood. According to Boys Town, the song title is borrowed from the story of Howard Loomis, a polio-ridden boy at Father Flanagan's Home for Boys.

When asked, other boys who carried Howard up and down the steps would defend their choice, saying,

He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.

3. I Always Wanted A Brother from Mufasa

Release year : 2024

: 2024 Genre: Children's music

This child-friendly song expresses the longing that comes from waiting for a brother or a sibling. The song perfectly captures the playful moments shared between brothers as well as the fierce loyalty shared between them.

4. When We Grow Up by Diana Ross

Release year : 1972

: 1972 Album : Free to Be... You and Me

: Genre : R&B/soul

: R&B/soul Label: Motown

This song was created as part of one of Diana Ross' children's albums, Free to Be... You and Me. As one of the best Black female singers, Diana Ross, her iconic voice continues to promote the simple and innocent bond between siblings as they grow up.

5. Big Brother by Kanye West

Release year : 2007

: 2007 Album : Graduation

: Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Label: Roc-A-Fella

Big Brother paints a bittersweet picture of Kanye West and Jay-Z's relationship as brothers in the industry. In the song, Kanye West shares his admiration for Jay-Z as his mentor and 'big brother' but also confesses his feelings of being overlooked, envy, bitterness, and rivalry, common themes in any sibling relationship.

6. Brothers by Maxo Kream and KCG Josh

Release year : 2019

: 2019 Album : Brandon Banks

: Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Label: RCA

According to The Stereo Vision, this rap song's message is a raw tribute to the struggle of Maxo Kream, KCG Josh, and their late brother, Money Du. In addition to sharing their struggle to survive, the top rappers use the song to vow unending loyalty, support, and forgiveness to each other.

7. Highway Patrolman by Bruce Springsteen

Release year : 1982

: 1982 Album : Nebraska

: Genre : Classic rock

: Classic rock Label: Columbia

In the song, Highway Patrolman, Bruce Springsteen narrates a tale of two brothers, one an honest policeman and the second a murderer. The five-minute piece attempts to show the conflict that arises when one's loyalty, duty, and love for their brother are tested.

8. Little Brother by Ella Vos

Release year : 2017

: 2017 Album : Words I Never Said

: Genre : Indie pop

: Indie pop Label: Hwyl

Little Brother is a tribute from Ella Vos to her brother, who suffered life-threatening injuries from a car accident. The song's lyrics, 'I'm missin the days when we felt younger. Now all I hear is a distant echo,' referring to the distance created by a lack of communication over time. This song inspires fans to reconnect and reignite their familial bonds despite the distance.

9. Range Brothers by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Release year : 2021

: 2021 Album : The Melodic Blue

: Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Label: pgLang and Columbia

Sung by artists who are actual cousins, the rap song 'Range Brothers' tells a tale of aggressive loyalty that comes with familial duty in the projects. Through his verses, Kendrick Lamar assures Baby Keem, who sees him as a wiser older mentor, of a genuine bond, tough love, and guidance.

10. Lean On Me by Bill Withers

Release year : 1972

: 1972 Album : Still Bill

: Genre : Classic R&B

: Classic R&B Label: Sussex Records

Lean On Me is one of the many classic R&B songs about brotherhood. Although he does not explicitly mention brothers in the song, the lyrics serve as a reminder that brothers and friends are expected to offer each other support whenever they are in need.

11. He Was My Brother by Simon & Garfunkel

Release year : 1964

: 1964 Album : Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.

: Genre : Rock

: Rock Label: Columbia

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were inspired by the murder of Michael Schwerner, an American civil rights activist, to create this classic rock song about the brotherhood. The artists convey the strength of brotherly bonds among those fighting for a common cause. The themes of loss and grief can be felt throughout the song, even though there is no blood bond between them.

12. Brother Mine by Suzanne Vega

Release year : 2012

: 2012 Album : Close-Up Vol. 4, Songs of Family

: Genre : Alternative/indie

: Alternative/indie Label: Cooking Vinyl

This song explores the relationship between an older and younger sibling. In addition to sharing their happy moments, Vega narrates the challenges faced by the siblings. In conclusion, the song presents the unfailing bond between siblings through life's changes.

13. Baby Brother by Mattiel

Release year : 2017

: 2017 Album : Mattiel

: Genre: Alternative/indie

This indie tune is the perfect mirror for most sibling relationships. The closeness that siblings share in their childhood often grows cold as time goes on. The song starts and ends with a dose of realism as the artist realises the toll work, changing seasons, and alcoholism have taken on her baby brother.

14. I Drive Your Truck by Lee Brice

Release year : 2012

: 2012 Album : Hard 2 Love

: Genre : Country

: Country Label: Curb Records

One of the many country songs about brothers is Lee Brice's, I Drive Your Truck. Although the artist does not sing from his own experience, he acknowledges the practical ways loved ones grieve their brothers and sisters lost in active duty, such as driving their trucks.

15. Brother’s Keeper by DaBaby

Release year : 2020

: 2020 Album : My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)

: Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Label: South Coast Music Group, Interscope Records

This EP was released in tribute as a dedication to DaBaby's brother, Glenn Johnson. In the song, DaBaby expresses his grief and the pain of losing a sibling. Through the lyrics, "I'm my brother's keeper, and it been like that forever," he acknowledges his responsibility in honouring his brother's legacy in his absence.

16. Brother’s Keeper by Anderson.Paak and Pusha T

Release year : 2018

: 2018 Album : Oxnard

: Oxnard Genre: Hip-hop

The central theme of this song about brothers is the timeless idea of being one’s brother’s keeper. Although the song does not explicitly speak about blood brothers, Anderson.Paak, one of the most popular black male musicians, explores themes such as betrayal, detachment, guilt, and the break-up of a brotherhood in the song's hook.

17. Me and Baby Brother by War

Release year : 1971

: 1971 Genre: R&B, soul

Me and Baby Brother by War is also a good song to dedicate to your brother. This funky beat was released by a multiracial and multicultural band during an intense racial and political climate. The tune was released in protest against police brutality and racial injustice while acknowledging the strength of the brotherhood.

18. Hey Brother by Avicii

Release year : 2013

: 2013 Album : True

: Genre : Dance, electronic

: Dance, electronic Label: PRMD

According to IMDb, the song is set during the Vietnam War. The song explores a dimension that older brothers are forced into in the aftermath of such conflicts. In the song, the younger brother views his older brother as the father he never had.

19. Blood Brothers by Papa Roach

Release year : 2000

: 2000 Album : iNFEST

: Genre : Nu metal, rap rock

: Nu metal, rap rock Label: DreamWorks

The lyrics, 'I got your back, you got my back, and that's the biz,' capture the traditional dimensions of brotherly love. However, the artist uses it to also caution individuals of the natural tendency to destroy themselves. They also urge blood brothers to respect family at all times, including times of chaos and insanity.

20. Brother by NeedToBreathe

Release year : 2014

: 2014 Album : Rivers in the Wasteland

: Genre : Alternative/indie

: Alternative/indie Label: Atlantic

Everybody needs someone beside 'em. Shining like a lighthouse from the sea... Brother, let me be your shelter.

In this song, elements of a brotherhood, such as presence, loyalty, support, empathy, and compassion, feature heavily. Listeners are reminded by the modern Christian song that the benefits of brotherhood are not limited to our biological brothers.

21. Brother, Brother by The Isley Brothers

Release year : 1972

: 1972 Album : Brother, Brother, Brother

: Genre : R&B, soul

: R&B, soul Label: T-Neck Records

By listening to Brother, Brother, you are transported to a world of comfort, where your brother guarantees you his unwavering love and support. Sung by actual brothers, this tune emphasises the true meaning of brotherhood during both easy and tough times.

What song can I dedicate to my brother on his birthday?

You can send the perfect birthday wishes through songs such as Happy Birthday by Stevie Wonder or Celebration by Kool & The Gang.

What is a good song for a brother who passed away?

Some popular choices, such as I Drive Your Truck by Lee Brice, can help you during the grieving period. Other sad songs about brothers include See You Again by Wiz Khalifa Tears in Heaven by Eric Clapton, and Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler.

Songs about brothers often do not speak of literal siblings but of the deep connection formed between men. Their unifying message is universal, whether they carry a sorrowful tribute, such as He Was My Brother by Simon & Garfunkel, or a celebratory tune, such as Brother Louie by Modern Talking.

Legit.ng recently published an article listing the most heartwarming family country songs. The songs highlight themes of devotion, loyalty, support, presence, joy, and love that exist in familial settings.

The Southern genre can be played at different family events, from weddings to reunions, birthdays and burials, celebrating the family bond and tradition. Read on for a compilation of songs to celebrate the people you love.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng