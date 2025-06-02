15 best songs about baseball that celebrate America's favourite pastime

Songs about baseball uniquely capture the excitement, history, and spirit of America’s beloved pastime. Tracks like Take Me Out to the Ball Game, Centerfield by John Fogerty, and Glory Days by Bruce Springsteen highlight the timeless connection between music and the sport. These songs celebrate baseball's timeless charm, from iconic plays to everyday joys.

Songs about baseball capture great moments, legendary players, and the joy of the ballpark.

Key takeaways

Numerous songs about baseball tell stories of memorable moments, famous players , and the simple pleasures of being at the ballpark .

, and the simple . Baseball songs like Glory Days , The Greatest , and Centerfield embody the passion, excitement, and emotional highs and lows of the game.

embody the passion, excitement, and emotional highs and lows of the game. Most songs about baseball deepen the connection between the sport and its fans, honouring baseball’s significance not only as a game but as an integral part of American identity.

Best songs about baseball

When compiling this list of the best songs about baseball, we used data from various reputable sources, including Spotify, Yamaha Music, and Apple Music. Note that this compilation may be subjective and does not include all the songs about baseball, as there are many.

Song Artist Take Me Out to the Ball Game Edward Meeker Glory Days Bruce Springsteen Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio Les Brown & His Orchestra Baseball Boogie Mabel Scott Black Betty Ram Jam Hey Kid, Catch! The Smothers Brothers The Greatest Kenny Rogers Talkin’ Baseball (Willie, Mickey & The Duke) Terry Cashman Centerfield John Fogerty Big Poppa The Notorious B.I.G. A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request Steve Goodman Fly Me to the Moon Count Basie D-O-D-G-E-R-S Song (Oh, Really? No, O’Malley) Danny Kaye America’s Favorite Pastime Todd Snider Don’t Be That Way Benny Goodman

1. Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Artist: Edward Meeker

Edward Meeker Release date: 1908

1908 Genre: Vocal/Easy Listening

Written in 1908 by lyricist Jack Norworth and composer Albert Von Tilzer, Take Me Out to the Ball Game has become the definitive anthem of baseball and a cherished part of American culture. Its memorable chorus is traditionally sung during the 7th-inning stretch at ballparks across the country, bringing fans together in a moment of shared happiness and nostalgia.

2. Glory Days

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Released: 1984

1984 Album: Born in the U.S.A.

Genre: Rock

Glory Days by Bruce Springsteen is one of the rock songs about baseball. The narrator reconnects with an old high school baseball star, and they reminisce about their “glory days” moments of youth and success that can’t be relived. The song captures the bittersweet feeling of holding onto past dreams while facing life’s changes.

3. Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio

Artist: Les Brown and His Orchestra

Les Brown and His Orchestra Released: 1992

1992 Album: Big Bands: Les Brown

Genre: Jazz

Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio is an energetic big band tribute to the legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio, performed by Les Brown and His Orchestra with vocals by Betty Bonney. Released in 1941, at the height of DiMaggio’s legendary 56-game hitting streak, the song pays tribute to his remarkable talent and his place as a cherished American icon.

4. Baseball Boogie

Artist: Mabel Scott

Mabel Scott Released: 1950

1950 Genre: Blues

Baseball Boogie by Mabel Scott is a lively rhythm and blues song that captures the energy and excitement of baseball through music. The song reflects the joy and community baseball brought to its fans, blending the sport with the rising popularity of R&B. It stands out as a distinctive musical tribute that links America’s beloved pastime with the dynamic culture of post-war music.

5. Black Betty

Artist: Ram Jam

Ram Jam Released: 1977

1977 Album: Ram Jam

Genres: Rock, hard rock, classic rock

Black Betty by Ram Jam, released in 1977, is a high-energy rock anthem that, although not about baseball, has become a stadium favourite. Its explosive guitar riffs and fast rhythm make it ideal for hyping up crowds and players, often heard in walk-up songs and highlight reels. With roots in American folk and a gritty edge, it perfectly matches the adrenaline and excitement of the game.

6. The Man

Artist: Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc Released: 2013

2013 Album: Lift Your Spirit

Genre: Pop

The Man by Aloe Blacc isn’t a traditional baseball song, but its empowering lyrics and bold message have made it a favourite in sports settings, including baseball games. Released in 2014, its memorable chorus—“I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man”—embodies confidence, resilience, and victory, making it a perfect fit for the competitive energy of the game.

7. The Greatest

Artist: Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers Released: 1999

1999 Album: She Rides Wild Horses

Genre: Country

The Greatest is one of the classic country songs about baseball. It is written by Don Schlitz and recorded by American country music singer Kenny Rogers. Released in April 1999 as the lead single from his album She Rides Wild Horses, the song peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

8. Talkin’ Baseball (Willie, Mickey & The Duke)

Artist: Terry Cashman

Terry Cashman Released: 1981

1981 Album: Passin' It On - America's Baseball Heritage In Song

Genre: Pop

Talkin' Baseball (Willie, Mickey & The Duke) reflects on the history of Major League Baseball from the 1950s through the early 1980s, capturing the spirit of the game and its legendary players. Inspired by a photograph of Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Duke Snider together, the song debuted during the 1981 MLB strike, offering fans a nostalgic tribute to baseball's golden era.

9. Centerfield

Artist: John Fogerty

John Fogerty Released: 1985

1985 Album: Centerfield

Genre: Rock

The song ranks among the most iconic baseball-themed songs. In 2010, Fogerty received special recognition when Centerfield was honoured by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, making him the only musician celebrated during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

10. Big Poppa

Artist: The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. Released: 1994

1994 Album: Ready to Die

Genre: Hip-hop, rap

Big Poppa is one of the hip-hop songs about baseball. It is a track by American rapper The Notorious B.I.G., released on 24 December 1994, as the second single from his debut studio album, Ready to Die.

While the song isn’t directly about baseball, it cleverly incorporates baseball imagery and metaphors to enhance its smooth, confident tone.

11. A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request

Artist: Steve Goodman

Steve Goodman Released: 1981

1981 Album: Affordable Art

Genre: Folk

A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request is considered one of the classic baseball songs of all time. Written by Steve Goodman in 1981, it was first performed by him that same year during an appearance on a WGN radio show. This heartfelt folk song captures the unwavering loyalty and long-standing struggles of Chicago Cubs fans.

12. Fly Me to the Moon

Artist: Frank Sinatra & Count Basie Orchestra

Frank Sinatra & Count Basie Orchestra Released: 1964

1964 Album: It Might as Well Be Swing

Genre: Classic jazz, pop

Fly Me to the Moon, famously performed by Frank Sinatra with the Count Basie Orchestra, is a timeless jazz and pop classic. Originally recorded in 1956, it was later featured on Sinatra’s 1964 album It Might as Well Be Swing, which also showcased the Count Basie Orchestra.

Though not originally about baseball, the song's smooth jazz and swing have made it a favourite in baseball stadiums and sports culture.

13. D-O-D-G-E-R-S Song (Oh, Really? No, O’Malley)

Artist: Danny Kaye

Danny Kaye Released: 1962

1962 Genre: Pop novelty

D-O-D-G-E-R-S Song (Oh, Really? No, O’Malley) by Danny Kaye is a playful and humorous tribute to the Brooklyn Dodgers and their famous owner, Walter O’Malley. Released as a single in the 1950s, the song captures the spirited energy of Dodgers fans and the excitement of the team’s heyday.

14. America’s Favorite Pastime

Artist: Todd Snider

Todd Snider Released: 2009

2009 Album: The Excitement Plan

Genre: Folk

America’s Favorite Pastime by Todd Snider is one of the greatest baseball songs, using the sport as a metaphor to explore American culture and its quirks. With his distinctive storytelling and sharp wit, Snider highlights how baseball, often dubbed America’s pastime, reflects the nation’s values, challenges, and daily life.

15. Don’t Be That Way

Artist: Benny Goodman

Benny Goodman Released: 1988

1988 Genre: Jazz

Don’t Be That Way by Benny Goodman is a timeless swing-era instrumental and a jazz big band favourite often linked to the energetic vibe of baseball games. While not directly about baseball, its lively tempo and spirited rhythm capture the excitement and fast pace of the sport, making it a popular choice for stadiums and broadcasts.

What country song is about baseball?

There are several country songs inspired by baseball. They include The Cheap Seats by Alabama, Ball Player by Walker Hayes, and The Baseball Song by Corey Smith.

Who is the rapper who sings about baseball?

Many rappers have referenced baseball in their lyrics. Lil Wayne, for instance, released Ball Game as an anthem for Major League Baseball's Opening Day. Other songs include College Humor by Mike Stud and Hardball featuring Lil Wayne and Bow Wow.

The best songs about baseball perfectly capture the spirit of the game, blending energy, nostalgia, and a deep love for America’s favourite pastime. With powerful lyrics and memorable melodies, these tracks bring baseball to life, honouring everything from backyard games to big-league glory.

