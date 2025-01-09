Who was Louis McKay? Understand the legend of Billie Holiday's husband

Louis McKay was an American Hollywood agent, music manager, and civil rights activist. He is famous for being Billie Holiday's third and last husband. Billie was a legendary jazz and swing music singer from the United States.

Louis McKay and his then-wife Billie Holiday sitting at a table (L). The Jazz legend smiling with a flower on her head (R). Photo: @JazzImprovisers on Facebook (modified by author)

Louis McKay was married to Billie Holiday for 12 years. The two met in 1956 and got married a year later. McKay was a life NAACP member who fought for civil rights in America. He passed away from a heart attack in New York.

Real name Louis McKay Gender Male Date of birth 28 February 1909 Place of birth Union Springs, Alabama, United States Date of death 10 March 1981 Age 72 years old (as at 1981) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Bernice Yancey McKay Children 2 Profession Hollywood agent, music manager, civil activist

Louis McKay's biography

The music manager was born on 28 February 1909 in Union Springs, Alabama, United States. He was an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Not much is known about his past, but he was married to American jazz singer and songwriter Billie Holiday. The two met while she was touring Europe and were together for 12 years. Billie Holiday was a jazz musician best known for hits like What a Little Moonlight Can Do, My Man, and I Only Have Eyes for You.

Top five facts about Louis McKay: Photo: Bob Willoughby/Getty Images (modified by author)

Billie won numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards, posthumously. In 1976, she was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The American jazz singer was also inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Holiday and McKay were allegedly arrested for possession of narcotics in 1956. Billie's marriage to McKay was abusive, just like her past marriages, and the couple was estranged at the time of her death on 17 July 1959. The singer passed away due to pulmonary oedema and heart failure caused by cirrhosis of the liver. McKay remarried Bernice Yancey McKay in 1975.

What did Louis McKay do for a living?

Louis McKay was a music manager, booking agent, and activist. He is, however, renowned as Billie Holiday's third husband. Louis started as a mafia enforcer and was allegedly among the first booking agents in Hollywood. He later became her music manager, although this role was negatively tied to their abusive relationship.

Later, McKay became a civil rights activist and a life member of the NAACP. He was also one of the writers of the film Lady Sings the Blues, which tells the story of Billie Holiday. The film starred Diana Ross, one of the best black female singers, and actor Billie Dee Williams.

Did Louis McKay have children?

The American celebrity spouse had two children from his previous relationships. According to Louis' obituary, he was survived by Louis McKay Jr. of Atlantic City and Craig of Cleveland. McKay has three step-sons: Gary Johnson, John, and George Yancey.

Who inherited Billie Holiday's money?

Louis McKay inherited Billie Holiday's estate. Although the two were estranged at her death, they were still legally married. The American singer had also not drafted a will for her estate.

When did Louis McKay die?

Louis McKay and half-sister Kay Kelly at Billie Holiday's funeral at St. Paul the Apostle Church on 60 St. & Columbus Ave. Photo: Fred Morgan (modified by author)

Louis McKay died at 72 on 10 March 1981 in New York City from a heart attack. The was writing his autobiography before he died and lived with his wife, Bernice Yancey McKay, at Northgate Apartments.

FAQs

Who was Louis McKay? He was a booking agent, music manager, and civil rights activist. Why was Louis McKay famous? The activist became famous as Billie Holiday's third and last husband. Where was Louis McKay from? He was born in Union Springs, Alabama, but lived in New York City, United States. What happened to Billie Holiday's husband, Louis McKay? Billie Holiday's husband, Louis McKay, died of a heart attack in 1981. Did Billie Holiday have any children? No, the jazz singer did not have any children. Who inherited Billie Holiday's money? The singer's estranged husband, Louis McKay, inherited her estate. How many children did Louis McKay have? He had two sons, Louis McKay Jr. and Craig.

Louis McKay was a Hollywood booking agent, music manager, and civil rights activist. He rose to stardom when he married Jazz legend Billie Holiday. Louis was Billie's third and last husband, inheriting all her properties when she passed away. He died in 1981 of a heart attack in New York City.

