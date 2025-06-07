20 enchanting songs about magic that cast a musical spell

Songs about magic have a special way of touching the heart, filling each note with mystery and wonder. Tracks like Rhiannon, Magic, and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic continue to enchant listeners across generations. These songs will transport you on a magical journey.

Songs about magic serve as powerful metaphors for emotion, transformation, and wonder. Photo: Thanadol Benyasirisataporn (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Songs about magic explore fantasy and mystery , drawing listeners into magical worlds of wonder and possibility.

, drawing listeners into magical worlds of wonder and possibility. In these songs, magic often represents change, love, or inner strength , adding a deeper layer of meaning to the music.

, adding a deeper layer of meaning to the music. Among the best songs about magic are, Magic by Olivia Newton-John and Do You Believe in Magic by The Lovin' Spoonful.

by Olivia Newton-John and by The Lovin' Spoonful. Magical themes have inspired artists such as Colbie Caillat, Kate Bush, and Jhené Aiko.

Enchanting songs about magic

When compiling this list of the enchanting songs about magic, we used data from various reputable sources, including Spotify, HubPages, and Apple Music. Note that this compilation may be subjective and does not include all the enchanting songs about magic, as there are many.

Song Artist Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police Magic Selena Gomez Season of the Witch Donovan Rhiannon Fleetwood Mac Magic Colbie Caillat Supernatural Ben Rector Magic Coldplay Superstition Stevie Wonder Witchcraft Frank Sinatra Wizard Black Sabbath Witchy Woman Eagles Love Potion No. 9 The Clovers Defying Gravity Wicked (Idina Menzel) Don’t Kill The Magic Magic! Magic Hour Jhené Aiko Houdini Kate Bush Magic Bruce Springsteen Love Sex Magic Ciara feat. Justin Timberlake Abracadabra Steve Miller Band Magic The Cars

1. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police

Artist: The Police

The Police Released: 1981

1981 Album: Ghost in the Machine

Genre: Rock

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic is a song by the British rock band The Police. The song expresses the feeling of being mesmerised by someone whose every move feels extraordinary, as if they are unknowingly casting a spell.

2. Magic by Selena Gomez

Artist: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Release date: 14 February 2009

14 February 2009 Album: Wizards of Waverly Place (Soundtrack)

Genre: Pop rock

Magic by the American singer, Selena Gomez, is one of the pop songs about magic originally recorded for the Wizards of Waverly Place soundtrack in 2009. Selena’s rendition of the 1970s hit by Pilot brings a youthful energy and dreamy charm that perfectly complements her role as Alex Russo, a teenage wizard on the Disney Channel series.

3. Season of the Witch by Donovan

Artist: Donovan

Donovan Released: 26 August 1966

26 August 1966 Album: Sunshine Superman

Genre: Folk rock

Season of the Witch is a track by Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan. Released in the 1960s, it features a strange, dreamy sound and enigmatic lyrics that create a sense of mystery and wonder. The song explores themes of change, doubt, and hidden powers, making it a lasting reflection on the strange and unpredictable nature of magic.

4. Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Released: 1976

1976 Album: Fleetwood Mac

Genre: Rock

Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac is among the best rock songs about Magic. It draws on the legend of a magical Welsh woman known for her mysterious and powerful presence. Its dreamy melody and enchanting lyrics evoke a sense of magic and mystery, celebrating the strength and allure of a woman who moves between the natural and the supernatural worlds.

5. Magic by Colbie Caillat

Artist: Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat Released: 2007

2007 Album: Coco

Genres: Pop, Seasonal

Magic by Colbie Caillat is a bright and uplifting pop song that celebrates the enchanting sensation of new love and the special moments that make life feel magical. Featuring gentle melodies and warm vocals, the track conveys the excitement and wonder of falling for someone and the joy that follows.

6. Supernatural by Ben Rector

Artist: Ben Rector featuring Dave Koz

Ben Rector featuring Dave Koz Released: 2022

2022 Album: The Joy of Music

Genre: Pop

Supernatural is an uplifting pop track that celebrates the experience of extraordinary, magical moments in everyday life. The song conveys the joy and amazement that come from times that feel larger than life, as if touched by some magical energy.

7. Magic by Coldplay

Artist: Coldplay

Coldplay Released: 2014

2014 Album: Ghost Stories

Genres: Pop rock

Magic is a song by British rock band Coldplay, featured on their sixth studio album, Ghost Stories. It was released as the album’s lead single on 3 March 2014. Magic is one of the songs about magic and love. The lyrics describe love as a captivating and almost supernatural power that can transform people, but like a magic trick, it can also vanish or fade away.

8. Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Artist: Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder Released: 1972

1972 Album: Talking Book

Genre: Classic Soul

Superstition cautions against placing blind faith in luck, omens, and supernatural signs, implying that these beliefs can cause confusion and bad outcomes. It uses magic as a symbol to question irrational fears and inspire listeners to trust their judgment instead of relying on unknown forces.

9. Witchcraft by Frank Sinatra

Artist: Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra Released: 1957

1957 Genre: Vocal jazz, traditional pop

Witchcraft by Frank Sinatra is one of the classic songs about magic spells. Featuring a smooth jazz style and witty lyrics, the track likens the experience of strong attraction to being under a magical spell. Sinatra’s charming and effortless delivery emphasises how love can feel like a captivating force that’s impossible to resist.

10. Wizard by Black Sabbath

Artist: Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Released: 1970

1970 Album: Black Sabbath

Genres: Metal, Rock, Pop, Folk

The Wizard is a song by the English rock band Black Sabbath, featured on their 1970 album Black Sabbath. It is a heavy metal track that explores the mystical realm of magic and sorcery. The song tells the tale of a powerful wizard who uses his magical powers to inspire and affect those nearby.

11. Witchy Woman by Eagles

Artist: Eagles

Eagles Released: 1972

1972 Album: Eagles

Genre: Rock

Witchy Woman by the American rock band Eagles was released as the second single from their debut album Eagles. The song reached No. 9 on the Billboard pop singles chart. The rock track captures the charm and mystery of a woman with an almost magical, enchanting presence.

12. Love Potion No. 9 by The Clovers

Artist: The Clovers

The Clovers Released: 1959

1959 Genre: Blues

The song was originally performed by the Clovers, who reached No. 23 on both the US and R&B charts in 1959. It is a fun and catchy rhythm and blues track that uses the concept of magic to tell a story about a potion that makes someone irresistibly charming in love. It peaked at number 20 in Canada.

13. Defying Gravity by Wicked (Idina Menzel)

Artists: Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth

Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth Released: 2003

2003 Album: Wicked

Genres: Pop music

Defying Gravity is a song from the musical Wicked, composed by Stephen Schwartz. It was originally performed in the show by American actresses Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda. It tells how Elphaba overcomes fear by using her magic to create a new path and claim her freedom.

14. Don’t Kill The Magic by Magic!

Artist: MAGIC!

MAGIC! Released: 30 June 2014

30 June 2014 Album: Don’t Kill The Magic

Genres: Pop music, Reggae fusion

Don't Kill the Magic is the debut studio album by Canadian reggae fusion band Magic!. It was released on 30 June 2014, through Latium Entertainment and RCA Records. It is an uplifting reggae-pop song that honours those rare, magical moments in life.

15. Magic Hour by Jhené Aiko

Artist: Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko Released: 2020

2020 Album: Chilombo

Genre: R&B/Soul

Magic Hour is an R/B song by Jhené Aiko in her third studio album Chilombo. It is a soothing and soulful track that shines a light on the magical moments of clarity and connection in life. With its smooth melodies and reflective lyrics, the song delves into themes of love, healing, and growth.

16. Houdini by Kate Bush

Artist: Kate Bush

Kate Bush Released: 1982

1982 Album: The Dreaming

Genre: Pop

Houdini is a dramatic and haunting song that explores magic and illusion through the tale of the famous escape artist Harry Houdini. Through vivid storytelling, Houdini explores themes of escape, deception, and the blurred line between reality and illusion, highlighting the captivating power of magic.

17. Magic by Bruce Springsteen

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Release date: 25 September 2007

25 September 2007 Album: Magic

Genres: Rock, hard Rock

Magic is the fifteenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released by Columbia Records on vinyl on 25 September 2007, and on CD on 2 October 2007. It is a soulful rock track that uses magic as a metaphor for hope and resilience during tough times.

18. Love Sex Magic by Ciara feat. Justin Timberlake

Artist: Ciara ft. Justin Timberlake

Ciara ft. Justin Timberlake Released: 3 March 2009

3 March 2009 Album: Fantasy Ride

Genre: Electro-funk, R&B, dance-pop

The track features American artist Justin Timberlake and was written by Timberlake along with his production team, The Y's and Mike Elizondo. It portrays magic as a symbol of the intense chemistry and irresistible attraction between two people.

19. Abracadabra by Steve Miller Band

Released: 1982

1982 Artist: Steve Miller Band

Steve Miller Band Album: Abracadabra

Genres: Pop rock, Electronic rock

Abracadabra is a song by the American rock group the Steve Miller Band, written by Steve Miller. It was released in 1982 as the lead single from their album of the same name. The lyrics liken the irresistible charm of a lover to a magical spell, emphasising the enchanting and mysterious nature of love.

20. Magic by The Cars

Artist: The Cars

The Cars Released: 1984

1984 Album: Heartbeat City

Genres: Rock, Pop

Magic is a song by the American rock band The Cars, featured on their fifth studio album, Heartbeat City. It peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number one on the Billboard Top Tracks chart.

What are popular songs about magic?

There are several famous songs about magic. Some of these songs include Black Magic Woman by Santana, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police, and Magic by Coldplay.

What genres feature songs about magic?

Songs with magical themes can be found in a wide range of genres, from pop and rock to folk, R&B, indie, electronic, and even metal. The allure of the mystical is widely adaptable and timeless.

What does magic often represent in songs?

In many songs, magic serves as a symbol for wonder, mystery, or awe, as well as love, deep romantic connection, change and personal transformation.

Songs about magic tell stories about enchantment, mystery, and information. They awaken something deep inside you, reminding you of the power of dreams, the excitement of the unknown, and the magic of believing in what seems impossible.

