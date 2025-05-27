Top 20 hardest songs to sing that test even the best singers

Ever wondered which songs challenge even the most seasoned vocalists? Among the hardest songs to do are Emotions, Listen, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, and Hello. These hits not only showcase immense talent but also demand a great voice, precise control, breathtaking range, and remarkable stamina.

The hardest songs to sing involve great diction, perfect notes and breathtaking range. Photo: zimmytws (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

A hard song often combines several elements, including vocal range , dynamic control , rhythmic complexity , sustained notes , and emotional intensity .

, , , , and . The difficulty of these songs is often highlighted by the iconic performances of some of the greatest singers of all time.

These tracks inspire both professional singers and audiences with their challenging demands and powerful vocal delivery.

Top 20 hardest songs to sing

This list highlights some of the hardest songs to sing, showcasing the exceptional vocal skill each one demands. The songs are presented in no particular order and include both contemporary and classic tracks. This selection is not exhaustive as is based on subjective criteria, as vocal difficulty can vary depending on factors such as vocal range, technique, and individual perception.

Song Artist 1 Emotions Mariah Carey 2 I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston 3 Lovin' You Minnie Riperton 4 And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going Jennifer Holliday 5 Listen Beyoncé 6 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 7 Run Leona Lewis 8 Cry Me a River Michael Bublé 9 You Raise Me Up Josh Groban 10 All by Myself Celine Dion 11 Chandelier Sia 12 Wuthering Heights Kate Bush 13 I Believe In A Thing Called Love The Darkness 14 Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson 15 Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers 16 Livin' on a Prayer Bon Jovi 17 I Don't Want to Miss a Thing Aerosmith 18 Stay With Me Sam Smith 19 Hello Adele 20 Billie Jean Michael Jackson

1. Emotions by Mariah Carey

Artist : Mariah Carey

: Mariah Carey Genre : Pop, R&B

: Pop, R&B Released : 17 September 1991

: 17 September 1991 Album: Emotions

Emotions was the lead single on Mariah Carey's album with the same name, released in 1991. This song showcases her amazing voice. Emotions has a catchy tune and a beat that makes you want to dance. However, the song is hard to sing due to its demand for stunning vocal control, extremely high-range notes, and intricate agility when navigating multiple notes.

2. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

Artist : Whitney Houston

: Whitney Houston Genre : Pop, soul

: Pop, soul Released : 6 October 1992

: 6 October 1992 Album: The Bodyguard soundtrack

I Will Always Love You is one of the hardest songs to sing for a female. It was sung by Whitney Houston as a soundtrack for the film The Bodyguard. Singing the song requires a breathtaking vocal performance and emotional depth, making it one of the hardest songs to sing.

3. Lovin' You by Minnie Riperton

Artist : Minnie Riperton

: Minnie Riperton Genre : Pop, soul

: Pop, soul Released : 5 April 1975

: 5 April 1975 Album: Perfect Angel

Lovin' You is one of Minnie Riperton's most famous songs. It's a soft and beautiful song, cherished for its unique melody and incredible vocal range. The song is a tricky one for singers because replicating Riperton's voice is hard. The high notes and challenging whistle are hard to register.

4. And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going by Jennifer Holliday

Artist : Jennifer Holliday

: Jennifer Holliday Genre : Soul, R&B

: Soul, R&B Released : 1981

: 1981 Album: Dreamgirls: Original Broadway cast

And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going is a strong song full of emotions and strong vocals. It was first performed by Jennifer Holliday in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls in 1981. The song is tough to deliver because of the intense emotional delivery and high vocal performance.

5. Listen by Beyoncé

Artist : Beyoncé

: Beyoncé Genre : Pop, R&B

: Pop, R&B Released : 20 November 2006

: 20 November 2006 Album: Dreamgirls

Listen is a strong and emotional slow song that Beyoncé sang for the Dreamgirls movie in 2006. It features a soaring melody, profound emotional depth, and requires a powerful vocal delivery. The song is a tough song for singers because it requires powerful vocals, emotional delivery, and delicate vocal control.

6. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Artist : Queen

: Queen Genre : Rock

: Rock Released : 31 October 1975

: 31 October 1975 Album: A Night at the Opera

Bohemian Rhapsody is an iconic song by the British rock group Queen. The six-minute epic was written by Freddie Mercury, and is a mix of rock, opera, ballads, and a cappella. It is a complicated song that incorporates dramatic shifts in mood, tempo, and musical style. Like many hard songs, singers need to deliver a wide range of vocals and embody multiple distinct styles.

7. Run by Leona Lewis

Artist : Leona Lewis

: Leona Lewis Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 30 November 2008

: 30 November 2008 Album: Spirit

Run is a powerful and emotional song, originally performed by Snow Patrol. It was later covered by Leona Lewis, who made the song famous. The new version showcases Lewis' impressive vocal range and voice control.

The song is tricky for singers due to its soaring melody, which demands a wide dynamic and melodic range. The singer needs to sustain high notes with significant power.

8. Cry Me a River by Michael Bublé

Artist : Michael Bublé

: Michael Bublé Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 2009

: 2009 Album: Crazy Love

Cry Me a River is a classic song, famously performed by Julie London in 1955. It was later released by Michael Bublé in 2009. His rendition maintains the song's original emotional core and incorporates a more modern band arrangement. Michael Bublé's rendition of Cry Me a River's major challenge is that a singer needs excellent breath control and dynamic shifts.

9. You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban

Artist : Josh Groban

: Josh Groban Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 2003

: 2003 Album: Closer

You Raise Me Up is one of Josh Groban's most famous songs. It is a slow song that features soaring lines and makes people feel inspired. Josh Groban's powerful delivery of the song challenges singers to deliver their intended grandeur and emotional connection.

10. All By Myself by Celine Dion

Artist : Celine Dion

: Celine Dion Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 9 December 1996

: 9 December 1996 Album: Falling into You

All by Myself is another of the hardest songs to sing for a female. It is a powerful song, originally done by Eric Carmen in 1975. However, Celine Dion's rendition in 1996 took it to the next level, making it one of her signature songs. The song proves difficult due to its exceptionally wide vocal range, sustained high notes, and demand for excellent vocal control.

11. Chandelier by Sia

Artist : Sia

: Sia Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 17 March 2014

: 17 March 2014 Album: 1000 Forms of Fear

Chandelier is another powerful and emotional song by Australian singer and songwriter Sia. It is a difficult song to replicate due to Sia's distinctive and often strained vocal style. It demands powerful high notes, immense stamina, and the ability to convey raw emotions.

12. Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush

Artist : Kate Bush

: Kate Bush Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 20 January 1978

: 20 January 1978 Album: The Kick Inside

Wuthering Heights incorporates dramatic piano arrangements and a haunting melody. It is quite difficult for singers because its melodic structure is highly unconventional. It features unique vocal phrasing and a high, ethereal quality.

13. I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness

Artist : The Darkness

: The Darkness Genre : Rock

: Rock Released : 22 August 2003

: 22 August 2003 Album: Permission to Land

I Believe In A Thing Called Love is a famous song by the British glam rock band The Darkness. It was released in 2003 with Justin Hawkins's distinctive high-pitched vocals defining the track.

The song is hard to sing as it requires a powerful rock tenor voice. Singers must switch between vocal registers quickly and smoothly, and maintain high energy consistent with the glam rock style.

14. Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

Artist : Kelly Clarkson

: Kelly Clarkson Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : November 16, 2004

: November 16, 2004 Album: Breakaway

Since U Been Gone is tough for singers because it demands sustained, powerful vocals and the ability to hit high notes consistently. There is also a need to maintain high energy throughout the song.

15. Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers

Artist : The Righteous Brothers

: The Righteous Brothers Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 1965

: 1965 Album: Just Once in My Life

Unchained Melody has been performed many times by different artists over the years, becoming one of the most beloved love songs of all time. Even though Unchained Melody sounds simple, it is hard to sing because it requires profound emotional expression, smooth transitions between vocal registers, and excellent breath control.

16. Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi

Artist : Bon Jovi

: Bon Jovi Genre : Rock

: Rock Released : 31 October 1986

: 31 October 1986 Album: Slippery When Wet

Livin' on a Prayer is a tough song for singers because it needs them to sing high in most parts of the song. Singers must sustain high notes, maintain high energy, and emulate Jon Bon Jovi's vocal quality.

17. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith

Artist : Aerosmith

: Aerosmith Genre : Rock

: Rock Released : 18 August 1998

: 18 August 1998 Album: Armageddon: The Album

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing is one of the hardest songs to sing for a male. The song is pretty tough for singers because it demands a wide vocal range, requiring transitions between high and low registers. Diane Warren wrote the song for the American movie Armageddon in 1998.

18. Stay With Me by Sam Smith

Artist : Sam Smith

: Sam Smith Genre : Soul

: Soul Released : 14 April 2014

: 14 April 2014 Album: In the Lonely Hour

Stay With Me is an emotional and soulful slow song that made Sam Smith famous. The song is tricky for many singers, mainly because you need a clear voice to hit the notes perfectly. Additionally, you also require a strong emotional connection with the audience.

19. Hello by Adele

Artist : Adele

: Adele Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 23 October 2015

: 23 October 2015 Album: 25

Hello is a powerful and emotionally charged song that marked the highly anticipated return of Adele to music. The hit is a difficult song to perform of its demanding vocal range, dynamic control, and profound emotional depth.

20. Billie Jean by Michael Jackson

Artist : Michael Jackson

: Michael Jackson Genre : Pop

: Pop Released : 2 January 1983

: 2 January 1983 Album: Thriller

Michael Jackson is one of the most popular black male singers of all time. He released his most famous and influential song, Billie Jean, in 1983 from his studio album Thriller. The song is one of the hardest songs to sing for a male because you have to have a good sense of rhythm and be able to control their breathing well.

What is the #1 hardest song to sing?

It's tough to name one single hardest song to sing, as various songs are challenging for different people. However, the hardest songs include Emotions by Mariah Carey, I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

What is the best song to show off your voice?

The best song to show off your voice depends on your vocal strengths and range. Choose a song like All By Myself by Celine Dion, I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness, and Chandelier by Sia.

Being a good singer requires rhythmic precision, strong breath control, and smooth vocal delivery. These skills are truly put to the test when attempting some of the hardest songs to sing, especially those performed by legendary vocalists.

Legit.ng published an article about emotional songs. Emotional songs are great when facing loss, grief, trauma, and pain. They give you words of comfort to people going through difficult life challenges.

Emotional songs have some magic that soothes you when going through struggles and challenges. They can help you overcome heartbreak, loss, and disappointment. Discover some of the best emotional songs about letting go and moving on to soothe your pain after a breakup or a loss.

Source: Legit.ng