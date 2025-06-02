25 top revenge songs that can turn your heartbreak into power

Heartbreak hurts, but music heals. Nothing hits harder when you're feeling broken than a great playlist of revenge songs like Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood, Carrie Underwood’s Before He Cheats, or Beyoncé’s Irreplaceable. These tracks are more than melodie, they’re emotionally uplifting.

Best revenge songs to empower you after heartbreak

Heartbreak can make you feel small, but music is a powerful reminder that you still control your story. Revenge tracks are iconic, savage, and soul-healing. This compilation of songs is derived from various sources including Billboard, Music Gateway, Hub Pages, and L'Officiel. Note that this list is not exhaustive and may be subjective.

Song Artist Revenge Pink Watch Billie Eilish Before He Cheats Carrie Underwood Cry Me a River Justin Timberlake Sorry Not Sorry Demi Lovato Irreplaceable Beyoncé Bad Blood Taylor Swift Take a Bow Rihanna You Don't Own Me Lesley Gore Under My Thumb The Rolling Stones Goodbye Earl The Dixie Chicks Fighter Christina Aguilera White Liar Miranda Lambert Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson Rolling In The Deep Adele Devil in a New Dress Kanye West Don’t Look Back in Anger Oasis Burn Usher Ex-Factor Lauryn Hill Dancing on My Own Robyn Love Yourself Justin Bieber Somebody That I Used to Know Gotye Happier Ed Sheeran Dreaming with a Broken Heart John Mayer Green Light Lorde

1. Revenge by Pink

Release date : 13 October 2017

: 13 October 2017 Album : Beautiful Trauma

: Beautiful Trauma Length : 3:46 minutes

: 3:46 minutes Label: RCA Records

This revenge rap song by Pink features Eminem, and channels raw anger into bold confrontation. Pink uses sarcasm and humour to call out betrayal. The song turns heartbreak into explosive strength. It's a punchy reminder that payback can be loud and fearless.

2. Watch by Billie Eilish

Release date : 29 June 2017

: 29 June 2017 Album : Don't Smile at Me

: Don't Smile at Me Length : 2.56 minutes

: 2.56 minutes Label: Darkroom/Interscope Records

With haunting vocals and minimalist beats, Billie Eilish quietly reclaims her power. Watch is about watching someone lose you, not the other way around. It is revenge through detachment. The cold calmness is its strength.

3. Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood

Release date : August 2006

: August 2006 Album : Some Hearts

: Some Hearts Length : 3.19 minutes

: 3.19 minutes Label: Arista Nashville

Carrie Underwood’s iconic hit is a country revenge classic. The American singer takes a baseball bat to her cheating ex’s car, symbolising righteous anger. It is a fearless act of retaliation. The song turns heartbreak into a warning.

4. Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake

Release date : 5 November 2002

: 5 November 2002 Album : Justified

: Justified Length : 4.48 minutes

: 4.48 minutes Label: Jive Records

This moody breakup ballad is dripping with bitterness. Timberlake tells his ex it’s too late for apologies. It is a smooth, passive-aggressive takedown. The cold delivery makes the revenge sting harder.

5. Sorry Not Sorry by Demi Lovato

Release date : 11 July 2017

: 11 July 2017 Album : Tell Me You Love Me

: Tell Me You Love Me Length : 3.23 minutes

: 3.23 minutes Label: Island, Hollywood, Safehouse

Demi Lovato belts out confidence and sass in this empowering track. She flips the script on heartbreak, showing off her glow-up. There is no room for regret here; it is a loud, unapologetic victory anthem.

6. Irreplaceable by Beyoncé

Release date : 23 October 2006

: 23 October 2006 Album : B'Day

: B'Day Length : 3.47 minutes

: 3.47 minutes Label: Columbia Records

Irreplaceable by Beyoncé is one of the most popular female revenge songs. The singer reminds her ex that he’s easily replaceable. With sharp lyrics and graceful delivery, she walks away empowered. She packs her bags and her pride. It is classy revenge wrapped in confidence.

7. Bad Blood by Taylor Swift

Release date : 17 May 2015

: 17 May 2015 Album : 1989

: 1989 Length : 3.31 minutes

: 3.31 minutes Label: Big Machine Records

Fuelled by betrayal, this track aims with fierce lyrics and a strong beat. Singer Taylor Swift turns personal drama into pop power. It is about broken trust and burning bridges. The bad blood becomes her armour.

8. Take a Bow by Rihanna

Release date : 6 May 2008

: 6 May 2008 Album : Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded

: Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded Length : 3.49 minutes

: 3.49 minutes Label: Def Jam Recordings

Take a Bow by Rihanna is one of the best revenge songs. The singer delivers this emotional revenge song with icy grace, and she exposes fake apologies and calls out lies. The applause is dripping with sarcasm and it is an unforgettable performance.

9. You Don't Own Me by Lesley Gore

Release date : 11 December 1963

: 11 December 1963 Album : Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts

: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts Length : 2.31 minutes

: 2.31 minutes Label: Mercury Records

A timeless feminist anthem, this revenge song for men defies control and claims independence. Lesley Gore sings with bold clarity and defiance. It’s not just revenge; it’s revolution and she walks away with her dignity intact.

10. Under My Thumb by The Rolling Stones

Release date : 15 April 1966

: 15 April 1966 Album : Aftermath

: Aftermath Length : 3.41 minutes

: 3.41 minutes Label: Decca Records

This rock classic flips the power dynamic in a relationship. The once-dominating partner is now under control. It is smug and unapologetically assertive. The rock band make reclaiming control sound effortless.

11. Goodbye Earl by The Dixie Chicks

Release date : 28 February 2000

: 28 February 2000 Album : Fly

: Fly Length : 4.20 minutes

: 4.20 minutes Label: Monument Records

This darkly comic tale of revenge takes justice into its own hands. Two friends take down an abusive man with flair. It is revenge with a country twist and a dash of humour. Empowerment meets outlaw justice.

12. Fighter by Christina Aguilera

Release date : 17 March 2003

: 17 March 2003 Album : Stripped

: Stripped Length : 4.05 minutes

: 4.05 minutes Label: RCA Records

Christina Aguilera turns pain into fuel in this powerful anthem. She thanks her ex for making her stronger. It is a celebration of survival and growth. Her voice soars with pride and resilience.

13. White Liar by Miranda Lambert

Release date : 17 August 2009

: 17 August 2009 Album : Revolution

: Revolution Length : 4.01 minutes

: 4.01 minutes Label: Columbia Nashville

Miranda Lambert exposes a cheating partner with a smirk. She turns his lies against him in a bold country ballad. The revenge is in revealing the truth. Her sass cuts sharper than a blade.

14. Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

Release date : 16 November 2004

: 16 November 2004 Album : Breakaway

: Breakaway Length : 3.09 minutes

: 3.09 minutes Label: RCA Records

This pop-rock smash is among the best revenge songs for an ex-partner, as it captures freedom after heartbreak. Kelly Clarkson celebrates leaving a toxic love behind. The upbeat chorus is pure catharsis and it is empowerment disguised as a breakup song.

15. Rolling In The Deep by Adele

Release date : 29 November 2010

: 29 November 2010 Album : 21

: 21 Length : 3.48 minutes

: 3.48 minutes Label: XL Recordings

Adele’s soulful voice powers this devastating revenge ballad. She warns her ex he will regret losing her. The deep emotion gives it weight and fire. It is heartbreak turned into a battle cry.

16. Devil in a New Dress by Kanye West

Release date : 3 September 2010

: 3 September 2010 Album : My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Length : 2.52 minutes

: 2.52 minutes Label: Roc-A-Fella

Kanye raps about betrayal with bitterness and flair. The song drips with tension and slow anger. Love turns sour, and revenge simmers beneath the beats. It's a stylish emotional takedown.

17. Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis

Release date : 19 February 1996

: 19 February 1996 Album : (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

: (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Length : 4.48 minutes

: 4.48 minutes Label: Creation

Rather than wallow, this song rises above pain with grace. Oasis urges letting go of resentment. It is revenge through peace and forward motion. A quiet refusal to let the past win.

18. Burn by Usher

Release date : 21 March 2004

: 21 March 2004 Album : Confessions

: Confessions Length : 4:15 minutes

: 4:15 minutes Label: Arista

Usher reflects on the painful decision to walk away. He embraces heartbreak to find healing. It is not revenge with fire, it is letting go with strength. The burn is bittersweet but freeing.

19. Ex-Factor by Lauryn Hill

Release date : 14 December 1998

: 14 December 1998 Album : The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Length : 5.27 minutes

: 5.27 minutes Label: Ruffhouse

Lauryn Hill delivers emotional depth and poetic sorrow. She questions a love that keeps hurting. Her voice is soft but full of power and the quiet pain becomes a personal triumph.

20. Dancing on My Own by Robyn

Release date : 20 April 2010

: 20 April 2010 Album : Body Talk Pt. 1

: Body Talk Pt. 1 Length : 3.39 minutes

: 3.39 minutes Label: Konichiwa

Robyn captures heartbreak on the dancefloor. Watching an ex move on, she dances through the tears. Her strength lies in vulnerability. It is lonely but empowering.

21. Love Yourself by Justin Bieber

Release date : 9 November 2015

: 9 November 2015 Album : Purpose

: Purpose Length : 3.53 minutes

: 3.53 minutes Label: Def Jam

This acoustic track delivers subtle but scathing commentary. Singer Justin Bieber throws shade with a smile. The message is clear: you were the problem. Revenge here is classy and cool.

22. Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye

Release date : 5 July 2011

: 5 July 2011 Album : Making Mirrors

: Making Mirrors Length : 4:04 minutes

: 4:04 minutes Label: Eleven

Gotye and Kimbra turn a breakup into a duet of denial and blame. It is emotional detachment with a twist. Both sides air their grievances. The hurt is raw, the revenge quiet.

23. Happier by Ed Sheeran

Release date : 27 April 2018

: 27 April 2018 Album : ÷

: ÷ Length : 3.27 minutes

: 3.27 minutes Label: Asylum

Ed Sheeran lets go with bittersweet grace. He wishes his ex well while hiding his pain. It is a mature, painful revenge—happiness without you. The power is in the letting go.

24. Dreaming with a Broken Heart by John Mayer

Release date : 4 July 2007

: 4 July 2007 Album : Continuum

: Continuum Length : 4.05 minutes

: 4.05 minutes Label: Aware

This ballad explores the hollow space left after love ends. Mayer’s sorrow feels genuine, but survival is his revenge. He mourns, but he keeps moving. Heartbreak should not break you.

25. Green Light by Lorde

Release date : 2 March 2017

: 2 March 2017 Album : Melodrama

: Melodrama Length : 3.54 minutes

: 3.54 minutes Label: Universal New Zealand

Lorde dances her way through heartbreak with fierce energy. Green Light symbolises her readiness to move on. The rhythm is chaotic, like her emotions. It is messy but full of power.

What are revenge songs?

Revenge songs are tracks that express emotional responses to betrayal, heartbreak, or injustice. They empower listeners by channelling pain into bold, unapologetic music.

How can revenge songs help with heartbreak?

Revenge songs can help listeners process their emotions, feel validated, and regain a sense of personal strength. Singing or listening to these songs can serve as a form of emotional release and catharsis.

Are revenge songs only for people who’ve been cheated on?

While many focus on infidelity, revenge songs can also address lies, disrespect, ghosting, or any painful end to a relationship. The core theme is reclaiming your strength after being hurt.

What genres do revenge songs come in?

They span many genres, including pop, rock, R&B, country, punk, and indie. Artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift that revenge music is universal.

Revenge songs offer more than just dramatic lyrics and fiery beats, they are a lifeline for anyone who has loved and lost. These tracks prove that music can transform sorrow into strength. There are multiple ways of dealing with heartbreak, but accompanying them with revenge anthems helps you heal and bounce back better.

