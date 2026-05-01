A Turkish football commentator has explained why Galatasaray will struggle to replace Victor Osimhen if he leaves

The Super Eagles forward is in his second season at Galatasaray, but rumours linking him away from the club persist

Barcelona and Arsenal are two of the clubs that have popped up recently with a concrete interest in signing him

A Turkish football commentator has explained why Galatasaray will find it difficult to replace Victor Osimhen when he leaves the club.

Osimhen is in his first permanent season at Galatasaray, but the transfer rumours linking him away from the club have never stopped a minute since he joined.

Top European clubs remain interested in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple top European clubs, all of which overlooked him when he was trying to leave Napoli, have all reopened their interest in him after impressing at Galatasaray.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Arsenal are among the clubs that have been linked to the Super Eagles forward recently.

Galatasaray, despite all the interest, are not open to selling their best player, or it would take nearly double the record-breaking €75 million they paid to sign him to let him go.

Why no one can replace Osimhen

Turkish pundit Zeki Uzundurukan is concerned about who Galatasaray will sign to replace Victor Osimhen whenever he leaves the club.

He believes the club will sell him for almost double what they got him for, but his big question is about his replacement, as no striker offers some of his skill sets.

"Galatasaray might sell Osimhen, but who would they get in his place? You could count them on one hand. I don't think they'll sell a player they bought for 75 million Euros in five instalments for less than 130 million,” he told A Spor, via GS Gazete.

“Will Lewandowski come to Türkiye? It's very difficult. Because he's in contact with Milan. Besides, Lewandowski can't provide the same effect as Osimhen. That enthusiasm is something else entirely. I've never seen Osimhen walk even once. He's always running, always fighting.”

Osimhen reiterates commitment to Galatasaray

Osimhen, speaking to Onah Kosi, affirmed his commitment to Galatasaray, describing it as a home where he feels comfortable with his family.

“I think I've found a home here where I am comfortable, as are my family and a few close friends,” he said.

Victor Osimhen has built a special connection with the Galatasaray fans. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“This club, I’m trying to find the right word to justify it, is family. It’s love, unity, and utmost respect, not just for the player but for everyone associated with them.”

This declaration comes amid increasing interest from European clubs who are determined to price Osimhen away from the Turkish champions.

Galatasaray has provided everything for Osimhen, money more than what top clubs were willing to pay, and in two seasons, he has built a lasting legacy.

How much Arsenal needs to offer Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Serdar Ali Celikler revealed the salary Arsenal needs to offer Osimhen before a move to England can materialise.

Celikler claimed that the Gunners will have to double Osimhen’s current salary because of the high tax in England to at least convince him to move.

Source: Legit.ng