Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has advocated for dialogue among aggrieved PDP members after the Supreme Court rulings

The recent Supreme Court decision announced the invalidation of the Ibadan convention, impacting the PDP's internal factional disputes

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed confidence in the PDP's success for the 2027 elections amid calls for party unity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, on Friday, May 1, called on aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embrace dialogue and resolve internal disputes amicably, following recent judicial pronouncements that have stirred debate within the party.

In a split 3–2 decision, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld the judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, both of which nullified the Ibadan convention that produced Kabiru Turaki’s faction.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central calls on aggrieved PDP members to embrace dialogue and resolve internal disputes amicably following recent judicial pronouncements. Photo credit: Natasha Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Delivering the lead judgment, Stephen Adah held that the convention was conducted in defiance of existing court orders.

Legit.ng reports that the judgments effectively end the challenge to the faction of the party aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Natasha calls for peace in PDP

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s latest decision, the Kogi Central lawmaker cautioned against misinformation, emphasising that the apex court’s ruling was limited in scope, The Punch reported.

According to her, “the Supreme Court judgment only invalidated the Ibadan Convention,” urging party faithful and the public to “beware of propaganda” distorting the implications of the verdict.

Senator Natasha Uduaghan clarified that issues relating to the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, were not part of the Supreme Court’s determination.

Providing context, she noted that the Court of Appeal had earlier upheld a one-month suspension handed to Anyanwu and three others during the PDP’s 608th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on November 1, 2025.

Vanguard quoted the outspoken Kogi lawmaker as saying:

“That suspension was not contested, and it lapsed on December 1, 2025.”

Following the expiration of the suspension, the affected members were subsequently appointed to a caretaker committee constituted on December 8, 2025, tasked with overseeing party affairs and preparing for the March 2026 national convention.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan backs unity within the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections amid internal challenges in the opposition party. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

2027 election: PDP's Natasha backs unity

Furthermore, she pointed out that the outcome of the March convention remains institutionally recognised, noting that the current leadership structure of the PDP is duly reflected on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amid ongoing tensions, the senator struck a conciliatory tone, urging unity across factions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I sincerely wish that all aggrieved members of our PDP family resolve matters amicably,” she said, while extending goodwill to other political parties ahead of future electoral contests.

Projecting confidence in her party’s prospects, she added:

“The PDP will field candidates in the 2027 general elections, and we shall definitely win a good number of seats.”

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Wike: 'Supreme Court validated convention'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said there is no longer parallel leadership in the PDP.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Wike said the Supreme Court verdict, which invalidated the PDP national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, has finally laid to rest all disputes over leadership structures within the party.

Source: Legit.ng