Outrage As Omah Lay Lists His Idols, Excludes Davido, Wizkid FC Reacts: “True, Him Head No Correct”
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- Omah Lay granted an interview where he spoke about his talent and the people he looks up to in the music industry
- He was a guest on Kiss Extra, where he discussed the music industry and spoke about himself in a no-holds-barred interview
- His comments were met with criticism, as many dragged him for not including Davido in his list of idols in the music industry
Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has granted an interview to share his take on the music industry and speak about his craft.
The music star, who recently sparked reactions after he was seen cutting his hair, was a guest on a radio station known as Kiss Extra.
He was asked to name the people he looks up to in the music industry as role models, and he mentioned Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Drake, and The Weeknd.
According to him, the people he listed are his idols in the music industry.
Omah Lay speaks about his talent
Speaking further, Omah Lay said he is a creative person, adding that his “head is not correct” because he must always create art to feel complete.
He added that he is going to become the wealthiest artist on earth by creating projects that will change the game.
Fans react to Omah Lay’s interview
Reacting, some fans expressed disappointment over the singer's comments. They questioned why he did not mention Davido and pointed to their collaboration “With You,” which has gained global attention. Some described him as ungrateful.
However, Wizkid’s fans, known as FC, expressed excitement that their favourite was mentioned. They taunted Davido and his fans, with some even claiming that Davido sees Wizkid as his idol.
Here is the Instagram video below:
Reactions trail Omah Lay's interview about Davido
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, with netizens sharing differing opinions:
@sammiesaxx reacted:
"So Davido is not your idol. Ungrateful portharcourt boy."
@eddy31__ wrote:
"My head isn't correct that one nah pure truth."
@plaxeelyons said:
"As long as Wizzy is mentioned first I’m happy."
@1_jpee shared:
"U no call Davido keh."
@ akomubella stated:
"And u did not mention Davido good and fine just make I unfollow you."
@joy_ivie_felix commented:
"Idol is different from who I collaborated with you people should allow him be ahhhh if he did not even mention Wizkid I will still type this But Ogun Dey kill am say he nor go mention who create way for them the leader the number of Nigeria entertainment industry."
Omah Lay's alleged friend calls him out
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay was called out by a man claiming to be his childhood friend, who says the artist owes him N12,000.
The man alleged that Omah Lay encouraged him to invest in the MMM Ponzi scheme in 2014, which later crashed.
He claimed he hasn’t been repaid since then. The callout sparked mixed reactions online, but the singer remained silent on the matter.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng