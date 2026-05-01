A man is protesting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, claiming he was abandoned after selling his house to support the party’s 2023 campaign

The protester had displayed a placard reading “Reward me or kill me” and said he could no longer afford his children’s school fees

A video of the incident had circulated widely on social media, drawing attention as security personnel monitored the situation

A man staged a dramatic protest at the national secretariat of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress in Abuja, demanding recognition for his role in the party’s 2023 election campaign.

The protester arrived at the premises holding a placard that read “Reward me or kill me.”

The protester stood outside the APC secretariat holding a placard with a bold message. Photo: X/@dammie

Source: Twitter

He claimed he had been abandoned after allegedly selling his house to support campaign activities.

Dressed in a blue shirt bearing the party’s logo, he said he could no longer afford his children’s school fees.

The incident drew attention after a video surfaced online late Thursday. The clip first gained traction on Facebook before spreading widely on X through the account @dammiedammie35, attracting significant public reaction.

In the footage, the man is seen walking back and forth at the entrance of the secretariat in broad daylight. He raised his placard and directed his complaints toward the building.

Security personnel remained at the scene, monitoring the situation as passersby gathered and recorded the moment on their phones.

Nigerians react to the video

Here are some Nigerians' reactions to the viral video:

@DealsHubAfrica said:

It’s because you worked for an individual rather than your country. Some investments don’t come back in profit. You have to deal with that. Wish you well anyways"

@BrightTomi32588 said:

I love the question they ask this old f**l at 40 “who send you” stop disturbing the neighbours go after whoever send you and if there is no one third mainland bridge dey there, u can jump over in d middle of night bro"

@dayoe042 said:

Those that support APC government 2023 I dey happy for them.. For waiting there eyes they see now..... You wey dey support them now... Una nar eyes go soon clear"

@Pauleze3 said:

U never see anything. U go suffer tire. Very heartless fool. U sold your house, watched your wife kpaied because of APC and now they have left u behind. U are the fool of 2026 to 2031.

@lurlarlism1 said:

May this be the lot of those defending this govt for crumbs at the table..... God will reward each and everyone of you in multiple fold. The end will justify the means"

@AbelAnegbe said:

He made all these sacrifices just to have a space in the nations cake…. All those was not for national interest but for personal gains… This man is mad

@Aiamnitrogen said:

Which one be sey dem no reward you? You no collect rice? The funniest thing is, if dem give this fool 10 Million Naira now him go still waka dey try convince people to vote for APC"

Angry protesters storm Anambra government house

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that residents of Achalla community in Awka North local government area of Anambra state have protested what they called incessant cases of insecurity in their community.

About two thousand residents stormed the Anambra government house, also known as 'Light House', on Thursday, February 5, where they registered their plights to the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Source: Legit.ng