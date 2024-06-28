Some Nigerian celebrities have found themselves in some unpalatable and have to face the wrath of the law for their actions

Some of them faced jailed terms for days, while others ran into years both locally and internationally

In this article, Legit.ng writes about twelve celebrities, who have been who have tasted life in the prison

Most Nigerian celebrities are often seen as untouchable and put on a pedestal above every original citizens of the nation. However, because they are human, they also break the law and have to face the consequences of their actions.

Some went as far as breaking international protocols and were thrown into detention for weeks or months. The good part is many of them returned to the entertainment industry and were able to integrate back into the society.

Legit.ng presents ten celebrities, who were caught as offenders and sent to prison, both locally and internationally.

Kizz Daniel

Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel's first taste of what prison life after he didn't turn up to for his concert in Tanzania. He failed to perform at Warehouse, Old Next. Unfortunately, the 'Twe Twe' crooner misplaced his costume and a gold chain to evil men in Tanzania. The music act, who welcomed a set of twins years ago was taken at the Oyster Bay Police Station in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for failing to perform. Fans were not happy and staged a protest which shook the city. Explaining what transpired while apologising to music lovers, he noted that he had to stay for eight hours to get another flight to Dar es Salam from Kampala. Kizz Daniel's missing luggage also stopped him from making it to the concert. He begged his Tanzanian lovers and gave them a free show as compensation after he regained his freedom.

Speaking about his arrest, the show promoter noted that he paid N25million to Kizz Daniel and attempted to replace his missing items.

Omah Lay

Stanley Omah Didia, aka, Omah Lay became a Nigerian entertainer arrested and imprisoned in December 2020. The Bad Influence crooner faced the challenge while in Uganda. He had a hugely successful concert in Kampala, but unfortunately couldn't go back to Nigeria and ended up in jail. The world was battling the deadly coronavirus, then, and he still performed amid the turbulence.

He was taken by the police and accused of engaging in acts that were likely to spread the virus, according to Section 171 of the Penal Code of Uganda.

A hashtag, FreeOmahlay, started trending on X, formerly called Twitter. He got support from the Nigerian government and some notable personalities.

Bella Shmurda

In 2021, Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka, Bella Shmurda was arrested for attacking a medical doctor with a fork at the COVID-19 isolation center. He had travelled to Ghana at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that he tested positive for the virus and had to be quarantined at the Mplaza Hotel in Accra, Ghana. Bella Shmurda believed the COVID-19 test conducted on him was not a genuine one, which was why he went on a rampage and attacked the medical officer. His action led to his arrest and detention after being charged to the Adjabeng Circuit Court in Accra for verbal abuse and physical assault on a medical officer. After being fine with 2,000 Ghana Cedi, he was banned from entering the country for three months.

Sinzu

Babalola Falemi, also known as Sinzu or Sauce Kid, joined the league of ex-convict after his arrest in the United Kingdom for fraud. It was alleged that he stole more than 15 bank cards, encoded the bank numbers into blank cards, changed the pins and withdrew cash from an Automated Teller Machines in 2014. The law caught up with him at the Boise Airport while trying to board a flight.

A card encoding device and more than $6,000 on were recovered from him after his arrest. He was jailed for two years at the Ada County Jail, a medium security prison attached to the Idaho Sheriff’s department after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of several fraudulent cards.

His detention affected his musical career and has been battling to resuscitate it..

Burna Boy

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy had a criminal record abroad before becoming famous in the Nigeria music industry. The Last Last crooner committed a criminal act when he was just a minor. It was alleged that he became a member of a gang that killed a man in 2010 in the UK. The singer tasted prison life as a minor. After his arrest, he served for 11 months in jail, before becoming a free person. He was put on two months parole with community service on the grounds of being of good behavior. However, he disobeyed police authorities and returned to Nigeria to start his music career. After attempting to return to the UK, he was deported and banned from entering the place for 15 years.

Godwin

Nedu Godwin Nyan, also known as Godwon, had a brief stay at the Fort Bend County jail after being found guilty of burglary. He was accused of burgling a house in the United States and stole some items which were recovered from his car. He became a free man in 2011 however, his record had affected his career. His attempt at returning to Nigeria to resuscitate his music failed, despite being signed to a record label.

Dammy Krane

In 20217, singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel was arrested in Miami, United States. He was arrested at the Miami-Okpa Locka Executive Airport for credit card fraud and fraudulent identification possession. Seven credit cards, with three bearing his name, four bearing William Payton III were recovered from him. He was jailed at the Miami Dade County Correctional Centre. But was later released after fulfilling all he was required of him. The charges against him were later struck out in 2017. And he sang about his experience in one of his songs.

Portable

Fast rising singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, also known as Portable, faced the wrath of the law after failing to pay his car debt.

An embarrassing video of him being forcefully whisked away surfaced online, and the alleged deal paper signed before buying the car that landed him in jail also emerged.

Zazu had paid N13 million and had a balance of N14 million to clear for his Mercedes-Benz. After being remanded in prison for a few days, he was later released but rearrested again and charged with assault on a police officer.

Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fella Kuti became a prisoner for assaulting a police officer. The singer's video where he was allegedly slapping a police officer went viral first, and the Inspector general of police ordered his arrest. The incident happened on the third mainland bridge as Seun was heard shouting "You dey mad, you dey craze" at the police man, who maintained his cool.

He later turned himself in and was detailed and charged to court for assault on a police officer. Police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, broke the news after Seun reported himself.

Blessings CEO

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessings Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, is not a stranger to prison wall. The controversial mother of two has been to jail and back like two times in the last four years due to her controversial lifestyle.

She was first arrested in 2019 by Onye Eze for claiming ownership to his house. Blessing CEO had posted the video of a building online and boasted that it was for her. She also shared her plan to have of a grand house-warming to celebrate her feat.

Not long after the video, she was handcuffed and whisked away as the real owner of the house wrote a petition against her and got her arrested.

Her second visit to jail was after popular auto dealer, IVD, lost his wife. Blessing CEO said defamatory remarks about the late woman and her family, which led to her arrest.

She was arrested while escorting IVD to court over his case with his late wife's family.

Baba Ijesha

Comic actor in the Yoruba movie genre, Omikunle Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha, was thrown into prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

The comedian was caught in the act where he was assaulting his colleague, Damilola Adekoya also known as Princess's daughter, in her home.

He was arrested and sentenced to five years imprisonment, however, he tried to challenge his jail terms by saying he was set up and later implicated.

The actor has since been serving his jail term, which will end in a couple of years.

