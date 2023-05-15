Popular singer Seun Kuti has finally been arrested by the police after he allegedly assaulted an officer in Lagos

According to the state public relations officer, Seun Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos command on Monday morning

The news of the singer's arrest has stirred reactions on social media as the police confirmed investigations are ongoing

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lagos.

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Seun made headlines over the weekend after a video of him slapping an officer when viral.

In a tweet, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Ben Hudeyin, confirmed the singer turned himself in at the state headquarters on Monday morning, May 15, with his lawyer and family representative.

Hundeyin added that Seun has been arrested.

See his tweet below:

"Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved."

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the singer's arrest. See some of the comments below:

oluwakemi._o:

"Like play like play this people arrest this man haaa. Anyway if we want a change in Nigeria, we also have to do wat is right. The change start from us. Police pls keep d same energy wen a police officer also assault a civilian ✌."

princearinzel:

"Person wey una go uncuff immediately after taking this pics #showoff#'

officer.gmoni:

"YOU WAN FIGHT GOVERNMENT TRY ASK ZAZU HOW E BE , THEM GO PRAISE YOU AS YOU SLAP THE POLICE THEM GO LAUGH YOU AS THEM ARREST YOU ALSO ."

officer.gmoni:

"NA WE GO PRAISE YOU AND IF THEM ARREST YOU NA WE GO STILL LAUGH YOU ."

chilled__gram:

"Fela go bail am. No fear."

Seun Kuti hires Falana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti hired Femi Falana to intervene in his alleged assault on a police officer.

As reported by Punch, Falana confirmed this development to the media on Sunday, May 14, noting that the singer briefed him to defend him if the matter proceeds to the court.

Falana said:

“He (Seun) is going to report himself to the police tomorrow (Monday) morning. There is no problem at all.”

