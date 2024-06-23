The 2023 elections saw several top celebrities publicly support various presidential candidates

Following Tinubu's one year in office, Nigerians expressed frustration towards celebs who campaigned for him

Legit.ng looks into these entertainers' responses and current attitudes amid mounting criticism

It's been one year since Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into power as Nigeria's president, and a good number of Nigerians have, in one way or another, done a critical review of his 12 months in office.

A few weeks ago, the Nigerian social media space faced some heat as citizens criticised popular celebrities who openly supported the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

Toyin Abraham, Yul Edochie and others embroiled in controversy for backing APC. Credit: @toyin_abraham, @offcialasiwajubat, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng took a moment to list those who have been bashed online for their vocal support towards the APC party and how they reacted.

Eniola Badmus tackled for marking Tinubu's 1st anniversary

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus generated massive reactions after she marked the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie star, who has been an ardent supporter of the president, took to social media to post a video of the anniversary celebration with lawmakers. In her post, the actress claimed the president had done well for Nigerians in his first year in office.

Speaking about the president's dedication, she praised him for his commitment and explained that his leadership has brought progress to the country.

Eniola's remark about Tinubu didn't sit well with people, who wished her the suffering they were each going through.

Zack Orji called out his illness

After news about Zack Orji's illness earlier this year, the actor was called out as they prayed for him to survive his predicament and face the nation's hardship Nigerians are complaining about.

On New Year's Eve, the movie star was rushed to the National Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in Abuja after collapsing at home. After that, he was moved to the United Kingdom (UK) for a post-surgery evaluation, where he regained his memory and got better.

However, after his recovery, Zack Orji thanked President Bola Tinubu, his wife supported him during his health challenge.

Yul Edochie "cooked" after reaffirming support

Controversial actor Yul Edochie reminded the world of his unconditional support for President Tinubu. The upcoming preacher openly prayed for the head of state and asked God to give him the wisdom to rule over the people. He expressed his faith in his government.

His message elicited a succession of responses from his followers, who lashed out at him with their disappointment.

Seyi Law dragged over comment about GRV

Seyi Law, a staunch supporter of Tinubu's government was brutally bashed on X, formerly Twitter, after he shared his opinion about the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, aka GRV, who he labelled as the son of a returned slave.

On social media, the stand-up comedian faced criticism for exploiting slavery as a means to gain cheap points. People further described him as an incomplete version of the late comic actor Baba Suwe.

Nigerians ask Toyin Abraham about Tinubu's plans

Toyin Abraham sparked outrage online when she battled with trolls who questioned her about the president.

Legit.ng reported that Abraham had supported the All Progress Congress candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, during and after the general election. She said she met with him, and he shared some plans with her.

Some X users took to the app to remind the mother of one about one of her posts where she met with the president. They asked her to share the details of the president's plan with them.

In response to their question, she hurled curses at them and their family in Yoruba.

Toyin Abraham close to tears over trolls

Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham trended on social media platform X over the last few hours because of her exchange with bullies, whom she has now threatened to take action against.

In a live video, Toyin, close to tears, expressed displeasure at netizens for bullying her son, husband, and stepdaughter over her support for President Bola Tinubu.

Toyin, however, stated that she would no longer keep silent and would be making a scapegoat out of some of the trolls.

Source: Legit.ng