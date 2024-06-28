Global site navigation

Mr Ibu's Family Buries Him in Enugu, Fans Mourn as Funeral Videos Emerge: "Rest on Legend"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • The remains of the late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, are set to be laid to rest today, June 28, in his hometown in Enugu state
  • Videos from the event have emerged on social media and had his fans remembering his impact on the film industry
  • Some people prayed for the repose of his soul while others noticed the absence of several Nollywood practitioners at the event

The funeral of the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, brought his family and friends together in Nkanu West local government area, Enugu state today, June 28.

Mr Ibu and his burial picture
Mr Ibu's corpse is being carried for burial. Image credit: @realmribu, @ladyjasminec
Source: Instagram

His adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, is at the funeral sharing videos that got his fans emotional.

In one of the videos, the coffin of the deceased was carried by some undertakers who moved calmly as musical instruments were played.

It was a solemn event that had many netizens wondering if his colleagues were present as they had not been spotted in any of the videos.

There was also a display from an individual who wore a white outfit and made some gestures and was tagged an angel by netizens.

Recall that Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, after battling an ailment that caused different issues in his family for years.

Watch his burial video below:

Fans react to Mr Ibu's video

Several fans of the late movie star have reacted to his burial video. See some of the comments below:

@yourladdertosuccess:

"I dey see the angel on top of the vehicle. Can't anyone see the angel?"

@iam_daniel_omojowo:

"Where are the celebrities?"

@iamkingdinero1:

"Rest well. I bet if he could wake up for 3 seconds, he go crack join about this burial and make everybody there laugh."

@anwanowo:

"Wetin that man dey do on top ambulance?

@peyinadongy:

"Rest on legend."

Mr Ibu's burial committee seeks public donations

Legit.ng earlier reported that a committee set up to organise the burial of the late actor Mr Ibu had requested the assistance of the public to lay him to rest.

Recall that the comic actor passed away some months ago, and arrangements have been put in place to give him a befitting burial.

The committee, which is made up of his family and friends, hopes that the fans of the deceased will show some support.

Source: Legit.ng

