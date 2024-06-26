The crisis rocking Rivers has taken a new dimension as Governor Sim Fubara levelled a fresh allegation against FCT minister Nyesom Wike's loyalists

On Wednesday, Fubara reacted to the attempted bombing in Rivers and explained why pro-Wike's supporters made the move

According to Fubara, Wike's men decided to carry out such an action to create panic and political tension in the state because they were aware "some members of the National Assembly were guests at the Hotel Presidential"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, on Wednesday, June 26, described the failed attempt to detonate an explosive device at the Hotel Presidential, a five-star hotel in Port Harcourt, as a deliberate plot to strengthen the call for a state of emergency in the state.

Rivers Governor Sim Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Fubara links Wike's men to attempted Rivers bombing

As reported by The Nation, Fubara accused the pro-Nyesom Wike supporters of carrying out the plot.

Speaking further, he described Wike's men as haters, who wanted to undermine the state to achieve their evil plans.

The Rivers governor spoke when he received a delegation of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, led by its chairman, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara exposed those who wanted to bomb a hotel in Rivers

Fubara disclosed that the youths were hired to engage in a protest to demand for extension of tenure of former local government chairmen, who had served out their statutory three-year term.

He said the protesters and their sponsors were aware that some members of the National Assembly were guests at the Hotel Presidential, which was why they attempted to detonate an explosive device near the facility to give reason to support the call for a state of emergency at the plenary, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“As a matter of fact, let me tell you, I know of everything that is happening. Yesterday (Tuesday), they (protesters) were aware that you are in the state. So, there was an attempt to create a serious problem.

“But you see, when you are with God, even your own child who is planning evil, will go and tell somebody that, God is with this man because he is clean, this is what my father is planning. That is what is keeping us in this state.”

The Rivers governor said it seemed that the law was silent or inactive to take its course over offenders because somebody appeared to be bigger than the law on the agitation.

He insisted that there was nowhere in the country where tenure elongation for former local government chairmen had been an issue.

Legit.ng understands that the rift between Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor Fubara worsened recently following the tenure expiration of the state local government chairmen.

Fubara replaced LGA chairmen loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, in Rivers state on Wednesday, June 19 and this led to a fresh tension in the state.

Court moves to sack pro-Wike lawmakers

In another development, the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has fixed June 28 to hear various motions in a case seeking the removal of Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other House of Assembly members following their widely publicised defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule and the 24 other house members affected are loyalists of Nyesom Wike, the former governor and now FCT minister.

Legit.ng reported that despite Amaewhule's petition to Chief Judge John Tsoho requesting a case transfer to another court, the presiding judge, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, decided to proceed with the hearing.

Source: Legit.ng