Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha is back in the news as reports about him returning to the courts to challenge his current jail terms go viral

According to the details of Baba Ijesha's appeal, he demanded that the court set aside his 5 years jail term because he has new evidence to prove that he was set up

The veteran comic actor also noted in his appeal that he was acting a script and didn't know the entire thing was a set-up to frame him for sexually abusing a minor

Nollywood actor Omikunle Olarenwaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha, is back in the news as he goes back to court to seek a fairer judgment on his case of child abuse and sexual assault.

According to a report making the rounds online, Baba Ijesha has taken his case to the Appeal court to ask that his current sentencing and jail term of five years be set aside.

Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha trends online as he drags Princess to the court of Appeal and accuses her of setting him up. Photo credit: @babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to jail by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Retd) of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on July 14, 2020, for sexual assaulting a minor.

"I was acting a script" - Baba Ijesha claims

In his appeal at the Appellate court, the Yoruba actor claimed that he was set up to take the fall and was only acting script, which Princess called him to come and act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Baba Ijesha made this claim through his legal counsel, Kayode Olabiran, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He said:

“The Appellant was set up. The Appellant is an actor. He acted in a script that he was invited to act by his colleague (PW1), Damilola Adekoya.”

However, the director of public prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, in his response to the claims, urged the court of appeal to dismiss Baba Ijesa's claims because they lack merit, which is also a misconception.

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's appeal

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral report:

@DParrotNews:

"They never finish this man case."

@IscooaVgc:

"The appeal court increase his time."

@DanbauchiM82756:

"What the nerves on this man. Hnmmm!"

@gabsegun1:

"Sentence him to life for appealing. He dey mad."

@ToyinAdetunji7:

"Hmmm! mad people everywhere."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-years sentence

Legit.ng recalls how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian has now reacted to the verdict on social media.

Source: Legit.ng