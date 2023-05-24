Singer Seun Kuti has penned an appreciation message to his legal team following his release on bail

The singer shared how excited he was to regain his freedom as he said he owes his legal team his sanity

Seun also made a change on his Instagram bio about his recent detention, which stirred reactions

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped secure his release on bail after spending days in detention.

Seun penned a short message to his legal team led by Femi Falana (SAN).

The singer added that he owes them his freedom and sanity.

See his post below:

Seun Kuti makes changes to his Instagram bio

Upon his release, the late Fela Kuti's son adjusted his Instagram biography by including words related to his recent detention.

A quick look on Seun's Instagram page showed he added new words that read: "Senior Mashall, cell one. Panti."

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's appreciation message and changes to bio

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"Will you advice anyone to SLAP POLICE ? Cos e de do me like slapping police tomorrow."

"11min, 168 comments..awon weyrey..where una keep this love before?? The government and it's citizens fit each other well.."

"Brothe kill that tour."

"You don update your Bio sharply “Cell One Panti”. The craze go havard o."

"I can wait to listen to his live session, would be an interesting one."

"No one cares to know what the police did; Nigerians are so use to being harassed by these monster cops. No one cares despite Nigerians having stories of where these monster cops gun down a pregnant wife right beside the husband. How about Seun is wrong and what did that police do? Ask for your right too!"

"Senior Marshall, cell one, panti. My Protem Chair no dey carry last. Welcome, the biggest Bird."

Seun Kuti regains freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seun Kuti regained his freedom on Tuesday night, March 23.

The singer was released on bail from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detention, Panti, Lagos state.

A video showing the moment he was released stirred different reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng