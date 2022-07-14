The child defilement case of actor Baba Ijesha was decided today, July 14, and he has been sentenced to 16 years in prison

According to the judgment, the jail term will run concurrently, which means the actor will spend five years in prison

His lawyer, who spoke to pressmen after the judgment in Lagos has said the next step of action was to take the case up to the court of appeal

Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly referred to as Baba Ijesha, has been found guilty of defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The actor was convicted by a Lagos court today, and in a judgement delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

This jail term would run concurrently, which means the actor will spend five years in prison.

According to a report by Punch, Baba Ijesha was found guilty of two of the six counts leveled against him. He was facing charges of indecent treatment of a child, child defilement which includes sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetrat!on and sexual assault by penetrat!on.

However, speaking with newsmen after the ruling, one of the lawyers representing the actor said the next line of action was to appeal the judgement.

It would be recalled that Baba Ijesha was arrested in April 2021 for defiling a minor. His case was reported on April 19, popular actress Adekola Adekanya also known as Princess, at Sabo Police Station, and it was later transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

