Nigerian singer Portable had one of the most embarrassing moments of his life after a video captured him trying to escape an arrest

According to reports, the Zazu hitmaker paid only N13m for his G-Wagon and refused to pay the remaining N14m, which attracted the police confrontation

A new video made waves online, showing the moment the street act was caught and carried by the police after he jumped a black gate to resist arrest

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, left many people in stitches on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, after a video saw him jumping a gate to avoid being arrested.

Some officers of the Nigerian police force caught up the singer and his wife for allegedly failing to pay the sum of N14 million he is owing for his G-Wagon worth N27 million.

Portable trended online over 14 million naira debt. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

After several attempts by the car dealer to get the singer to return the car or pay the balance, a petition was filed against the Brotherhood hitmaker.

A video saw the street act jumping a black gate as he attempted to escape in the presence of the uniformed men.

Another footage made the rounds online, showing Portable being carried by the officers after he tried to run from them.

At some point in the video, he twisted his body amid the strong holds on his hands and legs, and it seemed like he was going to drop into the gutter while the policemen held him to cross.

However, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that he has since been arrested.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Portable’s video

Many were ashamed on the singer’s behalf as theYypointed out the international recognitions he has gotten of recent.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

biyitheplug:

"See person wey get song with skepta. SMH."

sugardestiny_official:

"As a brand this is not good for him."

olayeamii:

"He should have just go peacefully with them and call his lawyer. Than allowing them dragged him like this."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"See as them bundle international superstar like stock first Gutter behavior."

mr_________aquatic:

"Most of una celebs are living with huge debts, if you like go de say God when,naso so gbese God go dash you."

charlieshotit:

"This is Inhumane. He should sue them. This is nonsense."

