FIFA has confirmed Nigerian superstar Rema will perform at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

Afrobeats singer teams up with LISA and Anitta on official FIFA anthem titled Goals

Rema becomes one of the headline global stars for Los Angeles World Cup celebration

Global football governing body FIFA has officially unveiled a new World Cup anthem featuring Nigerian music sensation Rema on Thursday, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Afrobeats superstar, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, joins Thai rapper LISA and Brazilian singer Anitta on the song titled Goals, one of the headline releases from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

Rema performing at the 2023 Ballon D'Or Ceremony in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirmed that the trio will perform the track live for the first time during the spectacular opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, June 12, in what is expected to be one of the biggest musical showcases in World Cup history.

Rema secures another global breakthrough

The announcement marks another major international milestone for Rema, who has continued to establish himself as one of Africa’s most successful music exports.

The 26-year-old singer first rose to prominence with his 2019 breakout hit Dumebi before exploding onto the global stage with Calm Down, his record-breaking collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The remix became one of the biggest Afrobeats songs in history, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 while dominating the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.

Now, the Benin-born artist is set to carry Nigeria’s music culture onto football’s grandest stage despite the Super Eagles failing to qualify for the tournament.

According to FIFA, Goals blends Afrobeats, K-pop and Latin pop into what organisers described as “a high-energy celebration” designed to reflect the global nature of the World Cup.

The song was produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut and released through SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings.

Rema reacts to FIFA collaboration

Rema described the collaboration as a landmark moment not just for him personally but for music across continents.

“Three continents, one track… bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage,” the Nigerian singer said after the announcement.

LISA also spoke about the excitement of being involved in the official FIFA World Cup project.

“Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting. Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honour to work with Anitta and Rema,” the BLACKPINK star stated.

Brazilian singer Anitta added that her connection with the World Cup runs deep because of her country’s football culture.

“My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament,” she said.

“It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on Goals.”

FIFA prepares historic opening ceremonies

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would feature a historic change to its opening celebrations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

For the first time ever, the tournament will host three separate opening ceremonies across the United States, Canada and Mexico rather than one single event.

According to BBC, Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca will stage the first ceremony on June 11 with performances from artists including Tyla, J Balvin and Belinda.

Toronto’s BMO Field will host Canada’s ceremony the following day featuring performers such as Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette.

However, Los Angeles has been selected for the headline entertainment event, with Rema expected to play a central role in the ceremony alongside global stars including Katy Perry and Future.

Afrobeats World Cup impact

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy was notably absent from FIFA’s lineup of performers for the 2026 World Cup halftime show despite his huge global popularity.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer later teamed up with Shakira on another football-inspired anthem titled Dai Dai, keeping Afrobeats firmly connected to the global showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng