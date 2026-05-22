A Nigerian lady went viral after showing the unusual setup she found in her younger sister’s university hostel room

The viral photo revealed that each of her roommates owned a separate appliance inside the shared room

Social media users shared mixed opinions about boundaries, sharing habits, and student lifestyle after seeing the post

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing what she saw when she visited her younger sister at her university hostel.

The lady posted about the experience on X, revealing that she was stunned to discover that her sister and her roommates each had a separate mini fridge in their hostel room.

A Nigerian lady posts what she found in her younger sister's school hostel. Photo credit: FG Trade, Fela Sanu/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

In the viral post shared on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the woman uploaded a photo showing four mini fridges lined up beside one another inside the room. Kitchen items such as pots, trays of eggs, and food items were also seen placed on top of the refrigerators.

Captioning the photo, she wrote:

“Visited my younger sister in school, this is her room. 4 girls, 4 fridges.”

The post quickly gained attention online, amassing over 1.7 million views as social media users trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady visits sister's university hostel

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below:

@black_girlie_ said:

"Respect boundaries. The only thing shared here is space. No unnecessary fights."

@iwhente said:

"No collaboration in the room, always competition. But when it reaches them to make the wrong decision, they collaborate. If you know you know."

@Linus_Chigozie2 said:

"My roommate and I in Uni weren't the best of friends oo still we no divide things...If I enter kitchen... any pot or plate wey dey available... I use... No monopoly...the only reason why we didn't cook together was because of the difference in pepper consumption."

See the post below:

UI student shares price of hotel accommodation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a freshman at the University of Ibadan (UI) studying for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program (MBBS) has shared the cost of his on-campus hostel accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng