A man said things are not working out exactly how he wants in Canada as he is currently out of employment

The Canada-based medical practitioner said he is finding it hard to get a job that suits his academic qualifications

He said he has been looking for a job for a long time but has not landed one after submitting a lot of applications

A man who lives in Canada has shared deep frustrations over his inability to find a job and engage himself.

The man is a trained medical doctor but he said he is currently jobless and that he is open for employment.

The medical doctor said he is jobless. Photo credit: TikTok/@drdondada.md and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Dr Don Dada, he has been checking many medical establishments and submitting his applications.

He, however, lamented that he has not been able to land any job despite submitting many applications.

Dr Don was seen in a video walking around, and he noted that he was going to submit more applications.

He showed his followers where he lives and said he eats junks mostly as things were not yet going good as he expected.

The doctor expressed the hopes that things would soon stabilize if he is able to get a job.

However, the post he made explaining his plight in Canada did not go down well with one of his family members who said he was embarrassing them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as medical doctor looks for a job in Canada

@Free2rhyme said:

"Think about what we students are going through. Most employers don’t even want to hire students; they prefer PR holders, citizens, or those with work permits. On God."

@Akin said:

"Funny I’m seeing this video why in a cafe printing CV."

@Chef Engineer said:

"What part of Canada are you, I can make you food weekly bro. I'm in Etobicoke if you are close to me, contact me, God bless Nigerians globally."

