Davido has unleashed his anger on former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in a series of tweets online

In his tweet, he tagged the politician and called him names, but did not state what provoked him

Mixed reactions trailed his post, as many took his side while others dragged him and his uncle, who is the governor of the state

Davido has called out former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in some tweets online.

In a series of tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, the music star tagged the former governor and described him as a desperate politician, alleging that his move was embarrassing.

Reactions as Davido hits hard at Gboyega Oyetola over Osun state politics. Photo credit@davido/@gboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

Davido shares more about Gboyega Oyetola

In another tweet, the If crooner noted that the politician’s plan would not work.

However, he did not explain what the former governor may have done to warrant the comments or labels.

Mixed reactions trail Davido’s tweets

Reacting, fans were divided over the post made by the musician. Some noted that whatever the politician may have done, he is older than Davido and deserves respect.

Davido speaks about Osun state politics. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

A few others added that Davido is only active in political discussions when his uncle is contesting for office. They criticised him and urged him to focus on his music career.

However, others supported him and praised his uncle, saying the work done in Osun State over the past three years is visible, and urged voters to be mindful ahead of the election.

They warned that Osun State should not allow Oyetola back into office, saying it could set the state back.

They also commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his performance in the state.

Here is the X post by Davido below:

What fans said about Davido's tweet

Here are comments below:

@oge_chukwu_james commented:

"I have decided to forgive Nigerian politicians; congratulations to them."

@adunni.abiola reacted:

"Will you keep quiet, show one thing your unku has done in Osun other than dancing?"

@muhammad.nasser.5437 reacted:

"Oga stay for ur music lane ooo."

@chibest_royal_interiors_ltd wrote:

"Seeing this everywhere just confirms my initial thought, I really wish Davido would take a huge step back from timeline politics. There’s no doubt that supporting your family is important, and his loyalty to his uncle's administration is very clear."

@eyenima22 shared:

"It’s Osun people’s decision to choose, but if you have been to Osun, you would have seen what the governor has done in 3 years, including paying pensioners owed and paying them on time, which was a problem for the previous. I am not from Osun, so I really don’t care."

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng