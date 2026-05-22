Hon. Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mai Rigar Fata defects from APC to NDC after losing re-election ticket

Former Kano governor Kwankwaso welcomes new members, boosting NDC's grassroots support in Kano

Recent court ruling sparks potential wave of defections within the APC, reshaping political dynamics

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Gwale Constituency, Hon. Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mai Rigar Fata, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after failing to secure the party’s ticket for re-election.

Mai Rigar Fata represents Gwale Local Government Area, the home constituency of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Lawmaker Representing Gov Yusuf at Dumps APC, Announces Next Party After Losing Return Ticket

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker was formally received into the NDC on Thursday by former Kano State governor and party leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Kwankwaso welcomes new entrants

Welcoming the defectors, Kwankwaso described their decision to join the NDC as a major boost to the party’s grassroots support in Kano State, Leadership reported.

According to him, the influx of new members would further strengthen the party’s structure ahead of future political contests in the state.

Mai Rigar Fata was initially elected into the Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), before later moving with Governor Yusuf to the APC.

His latest political switch comes shortly after he lost the APC ticket to return to the Assembly.

Former Gwale officials also join NDC

Others received into the party alongside the lawmaker included former Vice Chairman of Gwale Local Government, Hon. Kabiru Sani Auwal Obi, and Malam Mahadi Isa Umar.

The development comes amid growing political realignments in the country following a Federal High Court ruling on Thursday which reportedly widened opportunities for political defections previously restricted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Daily Trust reported.

Reacting to the court ruling, spokesman of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, said the APC could witness a wave of defections in the coming weeks.

Abdullahi said the ruling had effectively opened the political space for dissatisfied politicians seeking alternative platforms ahead of future elections.

Lawmaker defects from ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives from Kano state, Umar Datti, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in what appears to be a prelude to his defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Datti represents the Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng