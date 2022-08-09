Following his arrest in Tanzania, Kizz Daniel has been released and according to reports, will return to Nigeria soon

The singer was picked up for breaching contract and refusing to perform at the show he was scheduled for

The singer's released has sparked even more reactions on social media as many say he has to be taught a lessson

Following his disgraceful arrest in Tanzania, Kizz Daniel has regained his freedom and should be back home soon.

The update of relief was given by the official Twitter account of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Different reactions took over social media when news of the singer's arrest broke, with many Nigerians pointing out that his bad deeds finally caught up with him.

"@KizzDaniel has been released. His legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria.

View the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniels' release

@Dr__vas:

"Y’all should leave him there to marinate for 7 days."

elegantafricanpearl:

"Tanzania collect ur money ooo."

amarachi_herself:

"Make una hold am o , till him pay una "

roseokorogu:

"He should try to maintain his integrity and fame. It's not easy to gain fame but very easy to lose it."

henr8409:

"You're spoiling the image of Nigerians pls, if you know you cannot deliver don't collect money."

godson_92:

"I believe this is not the first time he is doing such,very bad publicity and reputation, hope his fine mentally sha."

kelv_of_love_:

"No .. He should be detained for a while ..moneys spent for that show was not a joke."

Show Promoter speaks up on Kizz Daniel's arrest

Following his arrest for failing to perform at his own show, the show promoter that booked, paid Kizz Daniel and convened the show, a Nigerian Stephen Uwa revealed details.

Stephen in a live session with Daddy Freeze revealed that Kizz refused to perform because the airline had not brought his bag which contained his gold chain.

Despite the fact that the singer was presented with different outfits and accessories with the option to even perform without clothes, he refused.

