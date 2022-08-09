Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel's arrest in Tanzania has sparked huge reactions on social media with many saying he deserved it

Following the arrest, the show promoter who paid and booked the singer, Stephen Uwa revealed hw much went into getting Kizz Daniel to show up in Tanzania

Stephen revealed how desperately he provided new outfits and accessories for Kizz who refused to take them because his bag never arrived

Kizz Daniel's arrest in Tanzania did not surprisingly come as a shock to Nigerians as many say the singer had it coming over the years.

Following his arrest for failing to perform at his own show, the show promoter that booked, paid him and convened the show, a Nigerian Stephen Uwa has revealed details.

Show promoter reveals why Kizz Daniel refused to perform in Tanzania

Source: Instagram

He didn't perform because of gold chain

Stephen in a live session with Daddy Freeze revealed that Kizz refused to perform because the airline had not brought his bag which contained his gold chain.

Despite the fact that the singer was presented with different outfits and accessories with the option to even perform without clothes, he refused.

Pleas from the show promoter and Nigerian promoter Pauloo fell on deaf ears as Kizz Daniel adamantly refused to reason with them.

A disappointed and hurt stephen revealed that he is automatically in debt because people paid huge money as high as N2m to secure seats for the show.

Kizz Daniel himself received N25m, excluding expensive hotel lodging fees.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Stephen's revelation

r_enam_:

"Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger dem all perform on big stages shirtless and your chain and outfit is your only excuse !??..naaa."

alhajiparuz:

"Kizz Daniel is just too proud, a time will come when promoters will be avoiding him. Talent without character die easily. Wizkid was very big then when he was invited to perform in ilorin and was made to seat for hours on a plastic chair but he didn’t care, he performed and the fans were happy."

primrosedodo:

"Kizz needs deliverance from what ever is trying to destroy him."

nwunye_bigman1:

"I love the fact other African countries aren’t like us . Keep him there for 2 days and sue him we need to be accountable."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Gold chain ?Make we no lie na rubbish be this. It’s not a good excuse."

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania

In a new but unfortunate development, Kizz Daniel was picked up by authorities in Tanzania for breaching the contract he signed.

Nigerian music star and songwriter Kizz Daniel made headlines for not attending a show he was billed to perform in Tanzania on Sunday, August 7.

The videos which surfaced on social media showed as fans went home angry in Tanzania after the Buga crooner was nowhere to be found for his stage performance.

