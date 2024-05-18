Controversial singer Portable is always in the news for one reason or another, and this time, it was because of his involvement with the police

According to reports, the singer got arrested after he assaulted a police officer, this was days after his unpaid debt issue

Video footage showed him at the police station as he was being interrogated for his offense and was moved to another section of the station

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is known for his many troubles and is not ready to slow down on them as he gets arrested again.

The controversial music star was said to have assaulted a Nigerian police officer and it landed him in the police station.

Portable looks calm in his outfits. Image credit; @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Recall that some days ago, Portable was arrested over failure to fully pay for the Mercedes Benz he bought after he deposited N13m and had N14m to balance up.

This latest development saw him at the police station being questioned and taken to different sections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He looked distraught in his simple outfit and some people admitted the singer's pattern is synonymous with drama.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's arrest

Several Instagram users have commented on the arrest of the singer. See some of the comments below:

@david_muller673:

"Free him button."

@makkissssss:

"Portable and trouble be like 5&6."

@globalboyseph:

"This country easily kill glory, warn him to thread with caution at this point. Nigerians are not always genuinely happy for success or growth."

@mykziddo_:

"If him wahala don dey too much dem no go show am respect wey he deserve. But make I no talk too much before dem start dey abuse me."

@_beraki:

"Him deserve am. Kala, ma for."

@loseyiblogger:

"See as dem off una superstar shoe make he dey waka like spider man."

Portable apprehended after trying to run

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had one of the most embarrassing moments of his life after a video captured him trying to escape an arrest.

According to reports, the Zazu hitmaker paid only N13 million for his G-Wagon and refused to pay the N14 million balance.

A new video made waves online, showing the moment the street act was caught and carried by the police after he jumped a black gate to resist arrest

Source: Legit.ng