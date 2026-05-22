Tim Godfrey and his wife have opened up about how they found love and ended up together

The couple appeared on Teju Babyface’s podcast, where they spoke about how they met and what the singer did to win Erica’s heart

Fans were impressed by the couple’s discussion about their love life, as many gushed over them

Tim Godfrey and his wife, Erica, have opened up about how they met and fell in love with each other.

The couple appeared on Teju Babyface’s podcast, where they spoke about each other and their four-year journey as a couple.

Reactions as Tim Godfrey, wife open up on how they met. Photo credit@timegodfry

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, they were introduced by a mutual friend. He stated that he had told God that if he did not find a wife that year, he would stop searching in that aspect of his life.

However, while he was abroad, a friend sent him photos of some ladies, and he became interested in Erica. Sharing more details, he noted that after they met, he had to fight for their love and relationship before they eventually got married.

Erica speaks about their love story

Erica also shared that they met through a mutual friend, and she immediately wondered if the relationship would end in marriage.

In the recording, she stated that her husband first told her about his desire to marry her after she went to pick him up at the airport.

Tim Godfrey speaks glowingly about his wife of four years. Photo credit@timgodfrey

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, Erica explained that after they got married, she would pray that her husband would not have affection for any other woman apart from her.

Tim Godfrey shares how he knew Erica was the one

Speaking further about their relationship, Tim Godfrey said that when Erica came to pick him up at the airport, and he saw her walking toward him, he immediately knew she was the woman for him and told her she was his wife.

He added that when he met Erica, she already had everything going for her, including a house, her dream car, and a very good job.

Here is the YouTube link below:

Reactions from fans about Tim Godfrey

Here are comments below:

@temitopeabraham shared:

"I have really missed uncle Teju baby face’s program from growing up.. an absolute legend."

@dr echebiriikechwu wrote:

"As a man pray to God to give you, your own woman. This is God's doing. Perfect match. Babe wey fit Dr Tim Vibes."

@radepeter8415 stated:

"God bless Tim and Erika. Erika is fun to watch."

@patsonu774 reacted:

"A Nigerian lady wouldn't do what she did...what a beautiful soul."

@chineduokere1069 commented:

"Wow! I so much love this. This is beautiful."

@emmanuelonminyi7742 stated:

"May God continue to bless and uphold your marriage and your home Amen."

Tim Godfrey expresses concern for Ghanaians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tim Godfrey sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars were close to being kicked out of the tournament after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

Tim Godfrey said the Black Stars being held to a draw by Mozambique hurt him, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: Legit.ng